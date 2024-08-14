Zara Tindall's son Lucas' name has special family meaning

Zara Tindall's son, Lucas, stole the show on Sunday when he was pictured in his mother's arms as they, along with his elder sisters, attended the Hartpury International Horse Trials. But did you know the sentimental meaning behind his name?

Like many of his royal family members, Lucas' middle name, Phillip, holds deep family significance on both his royal and non-royal sides.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Lucas joined his sisters in support of his mother Zara

Phillip is the name of Mike Tindall's father, Lucas' grandfather. Mike has often spoken about his dad, particularly regarding his battle with Parkinson's disease. In 2017, he told Good Morning Britain: "It's difficult with him and for everyone."

"It's difficult for everyone who has it to come to terms with losing that strength. He's had to adapt to a lot in the last few years." When asked about his abiding memory of his father—a rugby player-turned-banker—Mike answered: "It's always being in the garden playing rugby."

WATCH: Mike Tindall discusses dad's battle with Parkinson's in video with BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent

"He still wants to get out there with Mia [Zara and Mike's eldest daughter]. Unfortunately, he can't do it at the level he wants to; his brain wants to. You can see it's frustrating for him. I would love to see my dad regain what he's been losing over time."

Meanwhile, Lucas' middle name is also a tribute to his late great-grandfather, Prince Philip. Little Lucas arrived just days after Philip underwent heart surgery.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August's middle name is also Philip

Lucas isn't the first to have a name containing a touching tribute to the former Duke of Edinburgh. August Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie's three-year-old son, also has the middle name Philip in honour of Prince Philip.

Beatrice, 34, spoke about naming her son in honour of the Duke in the documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Eugenie had a close relationship with her grandfather

"We named August, August Philip, because Grandpa has been such a huge, inspiring character in my life," she said, fighting back tears.

Speaking about the unforgettable moment she introduced her baby son to her grandfather, the royal added: "I brought little August to meet him. I told him that we'd named him after him. It was such a lovely moment. We were very lucky to do that."

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, when August was just two months old, and Lucas was less than three weeks old.

The pair not only share a name, but they also shared a christening. The special day took place on November 21 at Royal Lodge—one day after what would have been the Queen and Prince Philip's 74th wedding anniversary.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast