Princess Eugenie's tears for Prince Philip as she recalls introducing baby August to him

Princess Eugenie became visibly emotional as she paid tribute to her late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, during a moving moment in a new BBC One documentary.

The royal, 31, who became a mum to baby August in February with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, spoke about naming her son in honour of the Duke on the documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

"We named August, August Philip, because grandpa has been such a huge, inspiring character in my life," she says as she blinks back tears.

Speaking about the touching moment she introduced her baby son to the Duke, she adds: "I brought little August to come and meet him. I told him that we'd named him after him. It was such a lovely moment. We were very lucky to do that."

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at the age of 99 in Windsor in April, shortly after the births of August and Mike and Zara Tindall's third child, Lucas, born in March.

Since her husband's passing, the Queen has welcomed two more great-grandchildren – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June, and most recently, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's baby girl, born on 18 September.

Eugenie and Jack named their son in honour of Prince Philip

Eugenie also reveals the touching wedding gift from Prince Philip, sharing that he gave her a bespoke handmade painting he had made of a bunch of flowers.

"It was so nice, it's now sitting in my house in London and I'm so proud of it, you know?" she said.

The documentary was filmed in early 2021 and was originally conceived as part of the Duke's 100th birthday celebrations. It was altered after Philip's sad death and now features interviews with his family recorded before and after his passing.

All of the Queen and Philip's children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as the couple's adult grandchildren took part.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, airs Wednesday 22 September at 9pm on BBC One.

