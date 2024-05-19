Mike Tindall reveals summer plans with wife Zara and family as he hosts golf fundraiser for two important causes

Mike Tindall has revealed he and his three young children love watching his wife and equestrian Zara compete, as the former England rugby union captain hosted his annual golf charity day last Friday.

Twinning in pink and cuddling up for a snap ahead of the tournament, Olympic equestrian Zara was right by her husband's side as he took part in his fundraiser, supporting him from the sidelines as he competed alongside famous names including Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke, Olympic athlete Denise Lewis, presenter Denise Van Outen, jockey AP McCoy, cricketer Darren Gough, actor James Nesbitt and television's Kirsty Gallacher.

Zara's brother Peter Phillips also attended, as did his former wife Autumn.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the 11th annual event, held at the Belfry Hotel's iconic courses, he explained the secret to its success; the yearly event has raised an estimated £1.7 million for charity since its inception in 2013.

"I think it's because it's such a great mix of golf (which I love) a brilliant group of people, who all come to have such a great time and together we raise money for two such important causes," he said.

© David Hartley Peter joined his sister Zara and brother-in-law Mike

"And now, in the 11th year, we have managed to fund some really life-changing projects which makes it all so worthwhile. It is an absolute highlight of the year for me."

Summer plans revealed

Just days before his fundraiser, Mike and his and Zara's children Mia, ten, Lena, five, and Lucas, three, turned out to support their mother at the Badminton Horse Trials. "We really enjoy going to watch Zara compete – and Badminton was a lovely weekend," he told HELLO! "I think they all really got a sense of what she does this year and it is always great to be able to support her as a family."

© David Hartley Zara with Autumn Phillips and best friend, Dolly Maude

And they will be supporting her throughout the next few months, planning their summer around her competitions.

"[We will be] hopefully getting some time away but Zara's season is in full swing so will just be a juggle around that and spending time watching her as well." He continued: "It's very hard to sum up a typical day – with horses, dogs, kids and work I think I’d say no day is the same but that keeps things really fun and interesting!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Zara & Mike Tindall - A Royal Power Couple

Cause close to his heart

All money raised on the charity golf day went to two charities which are close to Mike's heart: The Cure Parkinson's Trust and the Matt Hampson Foundation.

© David Hartley James Nesbitt was among the celebrities who took part

Mike's father Philip has had Parkinson's disease for 20 years while the 45-year-old is also patron of the Matt Hampson Foundation, which helps young people who have been injured while playing sport.

To find out more and to donate, visit cureparkinsons.org.uk and matthampsonfoundation.org

To read the full report, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK now. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

LISTEN: Prince Harry sent Invictus Service tickets to dad King Charles and brother Prince William