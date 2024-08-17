King Charles' 'drafty' home by the sea that cost just £100

King Charles III's impressive property portfolio extends to over seven palaces and 10 castles – and one of his homes cost just £100.

The Castle of Mey in Caithness was once home to The Queen Mother, and it has been widely reported that the late monarch purchased the property for anywhere between £1 to £100 in 1952.

© Andrew Milligan - PA Images King Charles at the Castle of Mey

The mother of the late Queen Elizabeth II bought the home following the death of her husband, King George VI, and was known to spend three weeks there each August and another 10 days there in October.

While a favourite of The Queen Mother's, Princess Margaret was not so impressed by the home, calling it "mummy's drafty castle" and a "horrible place".

Now known to be one of King Charles' favourite retreats, the 75-year-old opened the Castle of Mey up to the public this summer for guests to enjoy an exclusive dining experience.

© Getty Images Charles inherited Castle of Mey from his grandmother

While the royal still uses the property as a holiday home, groups of up to 12 can book a Champagne tour of the 16th Century castle before enjoying a bespoke three-course menu created by a local chef.

The meal is served at The King’s Table in the Dining Room, which His Majesty still uses, and guests can opt-in for whiskey or gin tasting in the Drawing Room, before enjoying live music performed by a piper.

While King Charles and Queen Camilla regularly visit the castle, it has been open to the public since 2002, after the Queen Mother passed away.

© Andrew Milligan - PA Images Guests can stay at the Granary Lodge in the Castle of Mey

The property is now open to the public seven days a week between May and September, apart from when the King and Queen return there for a holiday in late July and early August.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Guests also have the opportunity to stay the night at the castle. The luxury Granary Lodge is a five-star guest house that overlooks the Pentland Firth, and visitors can holiday like royalty between April and October.