Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Princess Martha Louise of Norway's 'influencer' daughters Maud, Leah and Emma
Subscribe
Meet Princess Martha Louise of Norway's 'influencer' daughters Maud, Leah and Emma
Princess Martha Louise of Norway with her three daughters© Instagram

Meet Princess Martha Louise of Norway's three 'influencer' daughters

The three girls will attend their mother's wedding at the end of August

Iona MacRobert
Editorial Assistant
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The wedding is almost here for Princess Martha Louise of Norway, who is set to marry American shaman Durek Verrett on 31 August.

Once they are legally married, Durek will become the stepfather to his new wife's three daughters Maud, 21, Leah, 19, and Emma, 15.

Martha's children will no doubt share her spotlight on the big day, which is taking place in the Geiranger Fjord in western Norway in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine.  

Wedding latest

She shares her daughters with her late ex-husband Ari Behn, who passed away in 2020. The daughters gained more public attention when they attended their father's funeral and Maud delivered a heartfelt eulogy.

Whilst they are private citizens and do not have official royal titles, their online life is more public as each have their own social media followings. Their posts are almost like the real-life Princess Diaries! The girls go on lavish outings to Fashion Weeks but then equally have downtime with their friends as ordinary teenagers. 

WATCH: Get to know bride and groom Martha Louise and Durek:

Read on to learn about the Princesses' three daughters…

Maud Angelica Behn, 21 

View post on Instagram
 

Born on 29 April 2003 at The National Hospital Oslo, Norway, Maud is fifth in the royal line of succession. She carries no royal title and generally lives her life as a private citizen.

On Instagram, Maud has over 43,000 followers and uses her account mainly to promote her artwork which has been exhibited at Soli Brug gallery in Norway. 

Her artwork ranges from watercolour paintings, sketches, print painting and colourful abstract work. She engages with her followers through TikTok for her art where she has 11,000 followers, posting regular paint-with-me videos.

View post on Instagram
 

She recently spoke on the HeartSmart Conversations podcast about using art to cope with her grief, since her father passed away in December 2019: "I use my pain for creation rather than letting it ruin me." 

Notably, her eulogy that she gave at her father's funeral in 2020 brought her public attention. Before her speech, she placed a sketch of her father on the coffin which was intended as a Christmas present.

Maud Angelica Behn speaks next to her mother Princess Martha Louise of Norway during the funeral of her father Ari Behn at Oslo Cathedral on January 3, 2019© Getty
Maud gave an emotional eulogy at her father Ari Behn's funeral in 2019

"We could never imagine that our own father would leave us. It's nobody's fault. We cannot blame ourselves," she said. "Suicide is like a deadly disease. Dad must have been so tired that he saw no other way out."

Maud uses her platform to discuss her grief process and mental health with her followers. In 2021 she published a book called Tråder av tårer (Threads of tears) about the grief she felt after her father's death. 

Leah Isadora Behn, 19

Born on April 8 2005 at Martha's summer estate Bloksberg on the island of Hankø, Norway, Leah is sixth in the royal line of succession. She carries no royal title and generally lives her life as a private citizen.

She boasts 136,000 Instagram followers and regularly posts pictures with her "cool girl" aesthetic looks, whilst promoting sustainable fashion as she travels around Italy, Greece, Paris and London. 

View post on Instagram
 

When not holidaying with friends, she promotes her brand dorahbyleah. Dream Cream, a hydrating and perfecting skin enhancer exclusively at H&M beauty, is the first product that has just launched.

Leah gives an insight into her lifestyle as she attends glamorous events, such as the Vixen award show and Fashion Weeks in London and Copenhagen. 

View post on Instagram
 

However, she simultaneously lives the life of a normal 21-year-old, posting photos from concerts such as Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles, going to summer parties, and spending quality family time with her mother and sisters.  

Emma Tallulah Behn, 15

Born on 29 September 2008 at the princess' home in Lommedalen, Emma is seventh in the royal line of succession. She carries no royal title and generally lives her life as a private citizen.

On TikTok, Emma has 46,200 followers and posts a mixture of popular trends and videos with her sister Leah. 

Princess Martha with her youngest daughter Emma in traditional Norwegian costume© Instagram
Emma is the youngest daughter of Princess Martha Louise

She celebrated her Norwegian culture when she posted videos in her folk costume celebrating Norway's national day, Grunnlovsdagen, on 17 May. 

For one of her hobbies, Emma is an equestrian and practises Norwegian show jumping. She made her debut as a professional show jumper in 2022. 

Princess Martha Louise of Norway's daughter Emma is a professional showjumper© Getty
The teenager is a professional showjumper

Norway's royal wedding will be exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. Check back on the website and pick up the most recent issues of HELLO! for all the latest news and photos.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More