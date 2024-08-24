Meet Princess Martha Louise of Norway's three 'influencer' daughters

The wedding is almost here for Princess Martha Louise of Norway, who is set to marry American shaman Durek Verrett on 31 August.

Once they are legally married, Durek will become the stepfather to his new wife's three daughters Maud, 21, Leah, 19, and Emma, 15.

Martha's children will no doubt share her spotlight on the big day, which is taking place in the Geiranger Fjord in western Norway in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine.

She shares her daughters with her late ex-husband Ari Behn, who passed away in 2020. The daughters gained more public attention when they attended their father's funeral and Maud delivered a heartfelt eulogy.

Whilst they are private citizens and do not have official royal titles, their online life is more public as each have their own social media followings. Their posts are almost like the real-life Princess Diaries! The girls go on lavish outings to Fashion Weeks but then equally have downtime with their friends as ordinary teenagers.

Read on to learn about the Princesses' three daughters…

Maud Angelica Behn, 21

Born on 29 April 2003 at The National Hospital Oslo, Norway, Maud is fifth in the royal line of succession. She carries no royal title and generally lives her life as a private citizen.

On Instagram, Maud has over 43,000 followers and uses her account mainly to promote her artwork which has been exhibited at Soli Brug gallery in Norway.

Her artwork ranges from watercolour paintings, sketches, print painting and colourful abstract work. She engages with her followers through TikTok for her art where she has 11,000 followers, posting regular paint-with-me videos.

She recently spoke on the HeartSmart Conversations podcast about using art to cope with her grief, since her father passed away in December 2019: "I use my pain for creation rather than letting it ruin me."

Notably, her eulogy that she gave at her father's funeral in 2020 brought her public attention. Before her speech, she placed a sketch of her father on the coffin which was intended as a Christmas present.

© Getty Maud gave an emotional eulogy at her father Ari Behn's funeral in 2019

"We could never imagine that our own father would leave us. It's nobody's fault. We cannot blame ourselves," she said. "Suicide is like a deadly disease. Dad must have been so tired that he saw no other way out."

Maud uses her platform to discuss her grief process and mental health with her followers. In 2021 she published a book called Tråder av tårer (Threads of tears) about the grief she felt after her father's death.

Leah Isadora Behn, 19

Born on April 8 2005 at Martha's summer estate Bloksberg on the island of Hankø, Norway, Leah is sixth in the royal line of succession. She carries no royal title and generally lives her life as a private citizen.

She boasts 136,000 Instagram followers and regularly posts pictures with her "cool girl" aesthetic looks, whilst promoting sustainable fashion as she travels around Italy, Greece, Paris and London.

When not holidaying with friends, she promotes her brand dorahbyleah. Dream Cream, a hydrating and perfecting skin enhancer exclusively at H&M beauty, is the first product that has just launched.

Leah gives an insight into her lifestyle as she attends glamorous events, such as the Vixen award show and Fashion Weeks in London and Copenhagen.

However, she simultaneously lives the life of a normal 21-year-old, posting photos from concerts such as Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles, going to summer parties, and spending quality family time with her mother and sisters.

Emma Tallulah Behn, 15

Born on 29 September 2008 at the princess' home in Lommedalen, Emma is seventh in the royal line of succession. She carries no royal title and generally lives her life as a private citizen.

On TikTok, Emma has 46,200 followers and posts a mixture of popular trends and videos with her sister Leah.

© Instagram Emma is the youngest daughter of Princess Martha Louise

She celebrated her Norwegian culture when she posted videos in her folk costume celebrating Norway's national day, Grunnlovsdagen, on 17 May.

For one of her hobbies, Emma is an equestrian and practises Norwegian show jumping. She made her debut as a professional show jumper in 2022.

© Getty The teenager is a professional showjumper

