Martha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett's wedding to be exclusively covered by HELLO!

Martha Louise, the daughter of the King and Queen of Norway, and her fiancé Durek Verrett are preparing to tie the knot in less than two weeks – and HELLO! is pleased to announce that we will be covering every detail of the nuptials exclusively in our magazine, on our website, and on social media in collaboration with our sister publication HOLA!

The wedding on Saturday 31 August will be attended by a host of Norwegian and foreign royals. Other family members and the couple's close friends will join the couple from all over the world to be part of their spectacular celebration.

Although the union between Martha Louise, 52, a clairvoyant and entrepreneur who stepped back from royal duties in 2022, and Durek, 49, a shaman with a Hollywood following, has not been without its challenges, the couple have proved that love has the power to overcome all obstacles, and are thrilled be sharing their happy day with HELLO! and HOLA!'s readers all across the globe.

Bride-to-be Martha Louise explains: "I'm very excited to be in HELLO! and HOLA! - they always have lovely photo shoots. Our wedding location in Gerainger is very beautiful and special to me and I'm really looking forward to it."

Her fiancé Durek adds: "I love HELLO! and HOLA! and I really appreciate being in the magazines. I've been reading articles [in the magazine] and feel that they really understand me and Martha. Other publications turn me into something I am not, but HELLO! and HOLA! really represent who I am and I'm grateful for that."

The wedding location

The setting for the wedding, the Geiranger Fjord in western Norway, is famed for its dramatic mountains and beautiful waters. A Unesco World Heritage Site, it is a superb example of Norway's natural beauty.

The ceremony will take place at the historic Hotel Union in Geiranger village. The four-star hotel boasts a spa, three restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools, its own nightclub and even a vintage car museum.

The wedding itinerary

Although the big day will fall on Saturday 31 August, the festivities will kick off on the preceding Thursday with the first of two pre-wedding events – a meet-and-greet party, with a "sexy and cool" dress code, will take place in the garden of Hotel 1904 in the heart of Alesund town.

Then on Friday, guests will enjoy a boat trip along the Geiranger Fjord to Geiranger village, after which a Latin American-themed pre-wedding party will be held at Hotel Union.

The main event on Saturday, also at Hotel Union, will centre around the ceremony, followed by the wedding breakfast and a reception at the hotel.

