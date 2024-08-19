Princess Martha Louise's rarely-seen daughter Leah models £20 bridal white dress and Zara heels

Princess Martha Louise of Norway is set to walk down the aisle at the end of this month, but it was her daughter Leah's bridal outfit that got fans talking this weekend.

Leah, whom Martha shares with her late ex-husband Ari Behn, was pictured at the launch of her new makeup brand dorah at Lille Herbern looking angelic in head-to-toe high street brands. She slipped into a strapless smock dress from H&M with a ruffle trim and a midi length.

The summery white dress, which retailed for £19.99, was covered in a delicate blue floral print, and it was so popular that it has already sold out. Leag completed her outfit with strappy white heels from Zara, hoop earrings and layered gold necklaces.

Beauty-wise, she styled her long brunette hair in a bouncy blowdry just like her mother Martha's and kept her makeup dewy and natural.

Next to a carousel of Instagram photos showing the oceanside launch party, she wrote: "The dream day. I am so incredibly grateful to be able to fulfill my dreams with the finest people around me. The first launch event for dorah could not have gone better and I feel so much joy.

"Thank you so much to all the beautiful people who support me on this journey. I'm so looking forward to everything ahead and not least August 22 when dream cream is officially launched."

Princess Martha's wedding

It will be a big month for the family, who will also celebrate Princess Martha's wedding with shaman Durek Verrett.

Martha and Durek confirmed their romance in May 2019 and announced their engagement three years later in June 2022. As well as showing off her diamond and emerald engagement ring, the royal also opened up about her relationship.

"I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with," Martha wrote on Instagram.

The pair are due to marry in a three-day extravaganza in western Norway in front of the Norwegian royal family and their nearest and dearest, including Martha's three kids Maud, Leah and Emma.

Festivities will kick off on Thursday 19 August with a meet-and-greet party – with a "sexy and cool" dress code – in the garden of Hotel 1904 in the heart of Ålesund city.

On Friday, guests will enjoy a boat trip along the Geiranger Fjord to Geiranger village, after which a Latin American-themed pre-wedding party will be held at the venue, Hotel Union.

Finally, the celebrations will conclude on Saturday 31 August with the ceremony, the wedding breakfast and the reception at the hotel.

