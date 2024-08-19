Everything you need to know about Princess Martha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett's royal wedding

Norway is preparing for a royal wedding at the end of this month when Crown Prince Haakon's older sister Princess Martha Louise ties the knot with her fiancé, Durek Verrett.

Martha, 52, and 49-year-old Durek, a self-professed shaman, are due to marry in a three-day extravaganza in western Norway in front of the Norwegian royal family and their nearest and dearest.

Here's everything you need to know about the wedding so far…

Martha and Durek, who confirmed their romance in May 2019, announced their engagement in June 2022. At the time, the princess shared a gorgeous photo of the couple looking all loved-up, with the bride-to-be's diamond and emerald engagement ring on full display. "I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with," Martha wrote on Instagram. "Love transcends and makes us grow. And I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man. Thank you to all my friends and family who have stood steadfast by our side and special thanks to @hegecfossum and @stargatemusic for your generosity and making our day truly special. @babak_golkar and @max_bouchard."

Following their engagement news, the princess announced their wedding date in September. "Durek Verrett and I are pleased to announce that our upcoming wedding will take place at the historic Hotel Union in Geiranger on 31 August 2024," she wrote on Instagram, alongside another cosy photo of herself and Durek.

3 7 The three-day itinerary © Getty The big day is scheduled for Saturday 31 August, although festivities will kick off on the preceding Thursday. Guests will be brought by shuttle from the nearest airport, Ålesund Airport, to the hotels that the bride and groom have block-booked in the area. On the first day of the celebration on Thursday, a meet-and-greet party – with a "sexy and cool" dress code – will take place in the garden of Hotel 1904 in the heart of Ålesund city. On Friday, guests will enjoy a boat trip along the Geiranger Fjord to Geiranger village, after which a Latin American-themed pre-wedding party will be held at the venue, Hotel Union. The main event on Saturday will centre around the ceremony, followed by the wedding breakfast and reception at the hotel. Leading the wedding proceedings is parish priest Margit Lovise Holte, who will marry the couple. Pastor Michael B. Beckwith, who has appeared on oprah Winfrey's Super Soul podcast, will give a greeting.



4 7 The spectacular venue © Getty Martha explained on Instagram why she chose the Geiranger Fjord for her wedding venue. The fjord, which has a place on the UNESCO World Heritage List, is a natural spectacle famed for its dramatic mountains and beautiful waters. "We are incredibly happy to be able to celebrate our love in Geiranger's beautiful surroundings," she wrote. "It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place that is so rich in history and intense nature experiences. Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love." The ceremony will take place at the historic Hotel Union in Geiranger village. The four-star hotel boasts a spa, three restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools, its own nightclub, and even a vintage car museum.

5 7 The guests © Getty Despite giving up her title and stepping back from royal duties in 2022, in a move likened to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit from royal life, Martha remains on good terms with her family, and they are all expected to attend. These include her parents King Harald and Queen Sonja, her younger brother Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit, as well as their children Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre. Mette-Marit also has an older son, Marius, from a previous relationship. Martha's three daughters Maud, Leah, and Emma, from her first marriage to the late author Ari Behn, are expected to make up the bridal party. "What has been amazing through this whole cycle has been the conversations we've all had through it all," Martha previously told the BBC after stepping down from her royal duties. "From a very young age, I remember my mum and dad saying we have to stick together, we have to talk things through even if it's hard, we have to put all the cards on the table because we are family, and we have to work things through all the turmoil." Foreign royals are also expected to attend.

6 7 The bride's dress and jewels © Getty The bride's gown and jewels have been kept strictly under wraps, although Martha has likely asked a local designer to create her wedding look. For her first wedding to her late ex-husband Ari Behn in 2002, she opted for a simple sleeveless gown layered with a Swarovski crystal-encrusted coat dress by Norwegian designer Wenche Lyche. The princess may also opt to wear a tiara at her upcoming wedding, just as she did 22 years ago. Back then she wore a family heirloom, the replica of Queen Maud's Pearl Tiara. The original, which belonged to Märtha's great-grandmother Queen Maud of Norway, was stolen in the nineties.

7 7 The dress code © Getty As befits a royal wedding, the occasion will be a glamorous affair, with female guests encouraged to dress in long ball gowns. They have been strongly requested not to wear white. Male guests are also bound to look smart, having been asked to wear tuxedos to the event.

