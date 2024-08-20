Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Victoria wears camouflage as she makes major change - see photos
Crown Princess Victoria has begun her special officer training© Sara Friberg/The Royal Court of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria wears camouflage as she makes major change

The royal, 47, will one day be Queen of Sweden

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Crown Princess Victoria has gone back to school! The future Swedish Queen has begun her special officer training with the Swedish Armed Forces.

It's a move that will prepare the Crown Princess for her role as a future head of state as her father King Carl XVI Gustaf's heir.

The mother-of-two, 47, was pictured dressed in camouflage military uniform as she arrived at Karolinska University Hospital for her first day of training.

Crown Princess Victoria was seen taking notes at her desk during a lecture, alongside her fellow cadets.

Crown Princess Victoria writing at desk during military training© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock
The training means Victoria will take a step back from her royal duties

In a statement released on Monday, she said: "With great anticipation, I continue my military education at the Swedish Defense Academy today. Together with the other cadets, I will, among other things, immerse myself in tactics, military science and military strategy.

"My ambition is now to put all my energy into officer training in order to be able to represent Sweden and the Armed Forces in the best possible way in the future.

"I look forward to an interesting and rewarding study time together with my new coursemates!"

Crown Princess Victoria arriving at Karolinska University Hospital © SPA/dana press/Shutterstock
The royal arriving at Karolinska University Hospital

The special officer training will take the Crown Princess Victoria around 20 months to complete and will teach her about military strategy and tactics, as well as preparing her for her future role as Queen. 

She is expected to step back from some of her royal duties while at the military school.

Crown Princess Victoria with military academy cadets© Sara Friberg/The Royal Court of Sweden
Victoria's current rank is cadet

The royal, who shares Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, eight, with her husband, Prince Daniel, has completed various forms of military training over the years, including basic soldier training at SWEDINT (the Swedish Armed Forces International Centre).

Crown Princess Victoria isn't the only royal to undergo military training – Belgium's Princess Elisabeth, Spain's Princess Leonor and Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra have all taken up placements.

The Swedish royal is the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, who are also the parents of Prince Carl Philip, 45, and Princess Madeleine, 42.

Crown Princess Victoria married personal trainer Daniel Westling on 19 June 2010, with the bride wearing a white satin dress by Swedish designer Pär Engsheden and Empress Josephine's cameo diadem.

