Crown Princess Victoria reacts to new portrait during overseas visit

Crown Princess Victoria appeared delighted as she unveiled a portrait of her likeness during her four-day visit to Bangladesh.

The future Swedish queen, 46, beamed as she pulled back the curtain on the painting on display at the Asian University for Women.

The piece shows Crown Princess Victoria wearing a blue off-the-shoulder dress with the Napoleonic Cut-Steel Tiara, which features a gold feather and floral motif.

Victoria looked elegant in a blue and green floral printed By Malina dress with white wedge-heel sandals as she toured the facilities at the university, which is aimed at women who grew up in difficult conditions in the region.

During a speech at the faculty, the Crown Princess said: "With your drive, determination, and education, I place great hope in you as future changemakers."

The royal is visiting the South Asia country in her role as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

She began her trip in the capital Dhaka at an event on inclusive digital development, which assists local communities with public services, such as ID cards and digital literacy training.

Crown Princess Victoria later attended a meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina.

On Tuesday, she met locals during a field visit to Khulna, where the focus was on efforts to tackle climate change, how new water treatment systems are being implemented and the opening of new digital post offices in the countryside.

The heir to the Swedish throne has not been joined on the visit by her husband, Prince Daniel, who gave an address at a trade conference in Stockholm on Tuesday.

The couple, who have been married since 2010, share two children – Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, eight.

Last week the family stepped out for the annual military service at the royal palace on Crown Princess Victoria's name day on 12 March. As they watched the ceremony, Victoria was pictured sharing a tender moment with Estelle, as she put her arm around her daughter in a hug.

Crown Princess Victoria is expected to one day succeed her father, King Carl XVI Gustaf, as Sweden's monarch.

King Carl XVI became king in 1973 – three years before his marriage to Silvia Sommerlath. As well as Crown Princess Victoria, the king and queen are also parents to Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine.

