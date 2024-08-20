Queen Mary of Denmark divides opinion with unusually long 'confusing' outfit

Queen Mary of Denmark's immaculate royal wardrobe has long hailed the wife of King Frederik X as one of the best dressed of the royal style set.

On Monday, however, the Australian-born royal seriously divided royal style watchers when she stepped out for the first day of her Danish Summer Tour wearing a unique textured cardigan.

The nautical tweed garment, which was identified as being from Weill Paris by royal style account @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, featured a Breton stripe print, double-breasted gold buttons, sleeveless details and fell to the royal's ankles.

© Getty King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark arrive in the habour of Roenne for their visit of Bornholm Regional Municipality

Queen Mary wore the unique outerwear layered over an elegant cotton-voile blouse and high-waisted navy trousers. She elevated her ensemble with pointed-toe heels and a beautiful bow-adorned hat from Jane Taylor Millinery.

As the Danish royal beamed in photographs captured on the first day of her engagements, royal fans were quick to discuss her alternative fashion choice.

© Getty Queen Mary teamed her nautical cardigan with a white cotton-voile blouse

"The vest is too long and too shapeless. Separately, all these garments look fine, but together they look messy. For me, it’s a rare mistake!" penned one fan on Instagram, as another agreed: "I usually love her outfits, but this one is a miss for me."

Arguing for the mother-of-two's unrivalled style, one fan penned: "This is a very chic duster look from Mary. The long vest is back and she put it together nicely. I would have gone with one of her fedora style hats but this lady is pure style no matter what!"

A fourth wrote: "I love this outfit - not 100% sure on the hat though, which is unusual for me as I think Mary’s style is usually impeccable."

© Getty The Danish royal's utfit was one of her most divisive looks

Ever since Queen Mary ascended to the Danish throne alongside her husband, which came after Queen Margrethe's shock abdication during her New Year's Eve address to the nation, there has been a shift in style for the Danish royals.

Mary has undoubtedly ushered in a sense of high elegance into her wardrobe, evidenced by her bold and bright dresses, immaculate tailoring and glamorous gowns that have injected sophistication into her reigning image. We're a fan!