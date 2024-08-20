Meet Spain's Princess Leonor – the young royal destined to be Queen of Spain

Princess Leonor is currently very busy with her studies in military school, following in her father's footsteps, who enrolled in a similar school ahead of becoming a working member of the Spanish royal family.

It's not just at military school where Leonor has a lot of responsibilities as the 18-year-old royal is the current heir to the Spanish throne, due to succeed King Felipe when he either abdicates or passes away. In doing so, the Princess of Asturias will become the first Queen regnant of Spain since her great-great grandmother, Isabelle II, whose reign ended in 1868.

Early life and education

Leonor was born on 31 October 2005 to the then Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia via a caesarean section. Although she was introduced to the world on the day of her birth, it would be another week before her parents took her home. When Leonor was baptised two months after her birth, her grandparents, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia were named as her godparents.

Leonor became a big sister on 29 April 2007 with the arrival of her younger sister, Infanta Sofia. Leonor seemed to take her big sister duties seriously and in one of Sofia's first photos, the older Spanish princess can be seen trying to get a better look at her sibling.

The royal's education began five months after the birth of her younger sister, with Leonor enrolling at the Cuartel del Pardo in Madrid. The royal completed further studies at the Santa María de los Rosales School, before heading for UWC College in South Wales.

Following her graduation from the Welsh college, Leonor enrolled at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza for a three-year course, which began on 17 August 2023.

Official roles and titles

Leonor is officially known as the Princess of Asturias, receiving the title in 2014. The role is a typical title for an heir to the Spanish throne and she also carries the other customary titles. These are Princess of Girona, Princess of Viana, Duchess of Montblanc, Countess of Cervera, and the Lady of Balaguer.

Despite carrying the official roles since she was nine, Leonor wasn't actually declared the heir presumptive to the Spanish throne until the day of her 18th birthday, when she took the oath in front of the Spanish parliament.

If Felipe and Letizia had had a third child and it was a son, due to male-favoured primogeniture rules that govern the Spanish line of succession, Leonor would be displaced as heir.



The young royal often joined her family to official events, including Easter Mass, however, she made her first official engagement at the age of nine when she visited the San Javier Air Force base a month before her grandfather formally abdicated from the throne.

On her 13th birthday, Leonor gave her first speech, reading out the first article of the Constitution of Spain to mark its 40th anniversary. The royal made her first solo engagement in 2021, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Instituto Cervantes.

Leonor's international trips have mainly been for sporting events, however in July 2024 she made her first official international visit, heading to Portugal. The visit focused on her interest in environmental causes.

Love life

Little is known about Leonor's love life, with the royal keeping that private. The teenager has been linked to Spanish footballer Gavi, although all rumours appear to be hearsay.

Leonor has also been linked to former classmate Gabriel Giacomelli, and while he has attended events with the Spanish royal, sources confirmed to our sister publication, HOLA! that the duo are just friends.