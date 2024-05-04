Queen Letizia keeps eye out for daughter Princess Leonor, 18, as they mark important event

Queen Letizia and King Felipe marked an important event on Saturday as they honoured the Flag Oath at the 44th promotion of the General Military Academy.

The Flag Oath is an event that is celebrated on the 25th, 40th and 50th anniversaries of Felipe swearing allegiance to the Spanish flag – on this occasion, it was the 40th anniversary that was celebrated. The traditional event sees the monarch in his military uniform and as per custom, Felipe was seen kissing the Spanish flag.

The King's daughter, Princess Leonor, who is currently undertaking military training at the Zaragoza Military Academy was also present at the ceremony, and her proud mum couldn't help but keep an eye out for the teenager.

In videos and photos, Letizia is seen surveying the group of soldiers trying to spot her daughter amongst all the people. Leonor was the perfect example of professionalism for the outing, keeping a straight face during the ceremony.

Letizia, 51, looked the picture of elegance for the ceremony, wearing a light blue suit alongside a pair of black kitten heels. The royal's hair was immaculately styled and she rocked a pair of earrings alongside a black bag.

Leonor has been settling into her military training and earlier this year, she made her debut at the Military Easter ceremony, held at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Leonor was seen with her parents greeting members of the armed forces at the special event which signifies the commencement of the military year. The event celebrates the recovery of the Menorcan town of Mahon on 6 January 1782 from the hands of the English.

Unlike Saturday's event, Leonor was at Felipe and Letizia's sides for the ceremony, with the 18-year-old and her father seen standing to attention before entering the palace. Leonor and Letizia were walking just behind Felipe as the royals entered the Palace.

Leonor quickly got to grips with her royal duties at the event and was seen shaking hands of high-ranking military officers during the parade.

The young royal began her military training in Zaragoza in August 2023, a momentous year for the princess who also graduated from UWC Atlantic, a boarding school in Wales, pledged her allegiance to the Spanish flag, and turned 18.