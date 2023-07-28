The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's summer holiday plans revealed?

Prince Edward and Sophie are parents to Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will no doubt be taking some time out of their busy schedules to enjoy some family time with their teenage children.

Prince Edward, 59, and Sophie, 58, are parents to Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15.

Lady Louise has just completed her first year of her English degree at the University of St Andrews while James will sit his GCSE exams next spring.

The Edinburghs reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey but there's a chance they might decide to get away this summer.

Back in 2014, Edward, Sophie and their children enjoyed a sun-soaked family trip to Ibiza.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are also expected to host members of their family at their Scottish residence, Balmoral, in August.

The Edinburghs used to always stay with the late Queen Elizabeth II during her annual summer break at the Castle, and are likely to do the same with Charles and Camilla this year.

Sophie took a touching photograph of the late Queen with the late Duke of Edinburgh as they enjoyed a walk on the Coyles of Muick in 2003, which was released on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral in 2021.

Speaking in an emotional interview with the BBC in June 2021, Sophie recalls taking that particular photograph, saying: "We were lucky enough to go to Scotland at the half term, and I don't know if you remember the photograph I took of them. I was pregnant with Louise at the time.

She added: "We went up there during half term and just to be there in that place, it was an 'Oh my God' moment."

The Edinburghs also joined the late monarch at Balmoral last summer, just weeks before her death at the age of 96.

A snap released on what would have been Queen Elizabeth II's 97th birthday in April showed her surrounded by her grandchildren, Lady Louise and James, as well as her great-grandchildren – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Savannah and Isla Phillips, and Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

© The Princess of Wales The late Queen pictured with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral

Lady Louise and her brother James are growing up as private citizens and are not expected to carry out full-time royal duties once they have completed their education.

In a 2020 interview with The Sunday Times, Sophie explained: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

