King Charles meets bereaved families of Southport attack victims

King Charles has met with the bereaved families of the Southport stabbing victims during a private audience at his London home.

The horrific attack on 29 July took place at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class and left three girls dead.

© Getty Images King Charles visited Southport on Tuesday

On Wednesday, His Majesty sat down in Clarence House with the parents of the children killed in the attack.

The meeting comes one day after Charles travelled to Southport, where he spent 45 minutes with some of the children who survived the attack and their families, after viewing a sea of floral tributes to the victims.

Flowers had been left outside Southport Town Hall in memory of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, all fatally injured during the attack.

© Getty Images The King waved to well-wishers as he left Southport Town Hall

Within hours of the attack, King Charles released a statement which read: "My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today.

"We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack. Charles R."

It was later confirmed that Charles was receiving daily updates from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and senior members of the police force after numerous riots, prompted by the attack, swept across England.

© Getty Images Charles spoke to staff representing Merseyside's Police, Fire and Rescue and Ambulance services

Charles went on a brief walkabout outside the town hall meeting some of the well-wishers who had gathered on Tuesday.

Helen Marshall, 71, was among the crowds and said: "The last few weeks have been devastating but the community spirit is the thing keeping us going."

The King also visited a local fire station to meet members of the local emergency services who dealt with the attack, and others from the community affected by the rioting.In the wake of the riots and counter-protests, Charles praised the "many examples of community spirit" that followed.

© Getty Images Hundreds of tributes had been laid near the town hall, including bunches of flowers, cuddly toys, balloons, messages and pictures

In a statement, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "In these calls, His Majesty was updated on the current situation and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder."

Additionally, the King shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many.

"It remains His Majesty's hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation."