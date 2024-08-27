Countess Karen Spencer ultra-rare video of daughter Lady Charlotte showing off incredible talent

Countess Karen Spencer's daughter, Lady Charlotte, was captured in an ultra-rare video on the grounds of her home, Althorp House.

The philanthropist, 52—who shares her daughter with her estranged husband Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's younger brother—took to her Instagram account to post incredible footage of Charlotte riding her horse without a saddle through the grounds of Althorp House. See the video below.

Captioning the post, Karen wrote: "What could be better than a bareback canter through the Deer Park? Charlotte’s favourite evening activity [red heart emoji] #pony #bareback #sunsetride #horse."

The pre-teen looked so content as she rode the chestnut-hued horse through the fields, lifting her arms as she cantered away.

© Getty Charles and Karen are going through a divorce

Due to her parents' divorce, which was announced back in June, Lady Charlotte and her mother will soon be relocating. However, the Countess assured followers that she will be taking Charlotte's horse with them.

One fan commented: "I hope you are able to take Charlotte’s beautiful pony with you when you leave x," to which Karen replied: "Oh, we will!!"

Karen shared the news last week that their departure from Althorp House—the place where she and Charles tied the knot in 2011 and have lived ever since—will be happening very soon. She also revealed that, in addition to taking the pony, she will also be bringing Lucky and Minty, Althorp's resident sheep.

Announcing her departure, Karen wrote: "I’m looking forward to reconnecting with everyone on social media soon. I’ll be posting more regularly again starting in September.

© Instagram Karen revealed she will also be taking Althorp's resident sheep Lucky and Minty

"I’m currently still at Althorp, and as we move into the fall, I look forward to closing this chapter out with you all and launching the next. I will be sharing an update on my projects and reflecting on all the wonderful things I have learned during my time here on this beautiful estate."

After sharing that she no longer has access to her Althorp Newsletter email account, she added: "In this picture, one of my favorite projects: the gates to the walled kitchen garden, with Lucky and Minty posing. I know many of you have been asking what we found when we did the excavation. You won’t believe it! Can’t wait to share. And for those of you who have been asking, don’t worry, Lucky and Minty will be coming with me."

Charles announced the news of his and Karen's divorce in the Mail on Sunday, telling the publication: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children and grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."