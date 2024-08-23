Countess Spencer announces bittersweet departure from Althorp – and what she's taking with her

Breaking her social media silence, Countess Spencer has revealed she will be shortly departing Althorp Estate.

Karen, who split from Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer after 13 years of marriage earlier this year, said she was looking forward to "closing this chapter" with her loyal supporters amid her ongoing divorce proceedings.

The couple have resided together at the Spencer family's historic Althorp House home since their 2011 wedding. Canadian-born Karen revealed she has remained at the property since their split was announced in June but is now on the hunt for her next UK residence.

In a heartfelt post to her Instagram followers, she penned: "I'm looking forward to reconnecting with everyone on social media soon. I’ll be posting more regularly again starting in September."I'm currently still at Althorp, and as we move into the fall, I look forward to closing this chapter out with you all and launching the next. I will be sharing an update on my projects and reflecting on all the wonderful things I have learned during my time here on this beautiful Estate.

"I'll be sharing little peeks here with a deeper dive in my newsletter for those of you who enjoy more detail. I don’t have access to my newsletter mailing list at present, so if you would like to receive my updates, I am going to need you to sign up again on my new site. So sorry! Just go to KarenSpencer.org and pop your email in. The site will be launching this fall. Stay tuned.

© Instagram Countess Spencer revealed she was bidding farewell to Althorp House - but would be remaining in the UK

Karen also revealed that her beloved sheep Lucky and Minty will be coming along with her once she departs the property.

"In this picture, one of my favourite projects, the gates to the walled kitchen garden, with Lucky and Minty posing. I know many of you have been asking what we found when we did the excavation. You won’t believe it! Can’t wait to share," she continued.

"And for those of you who have been asking, don’t worry, Lucky and Minty will be coming with me. In the meantime, I hope you are all having a wonderful summer."

© Instagram Althorp House's library is one of Karen's favourite rooms

The countess' loyal social media followers expressed their gratitude to her for offering an insight into life at Althorp, revealing they were sorry to see her go.

"What a loss to Althorp you will be! You seem to be the first person in many years to take an active interest and your passion for preservation is incredible! I have so enjoyed your projects, poor Althorp, it’s a big house for one guy!! Best wishes".

Another shared: "Your photography was so beautiful and your love of animals too. Have missed you very much as of late. Look forward to your next adventure. So a big thank you for showing us Althorp!"

© Instagram Althorp House gates in the mist

Countess Spencer's life at Althorp

Karen's passion for the historic Northamptonshire estate shines through in her social media presence.

She has been instrumental in undertaking restoration work on the property since 2016, telling Town & Country magazine that she has done some "major feng shui" on the house, which is part of the wider 550-acre estate.

© Instagram The Countess and the Earl have parted ways after 13 years of marriage

"The portraits and furniture are a constant reminder that I am a tiny part of a big lineage," she told the publication.

The 90-room Tudor mansion has been the home of the Spencer family since 1508 and Princess Diana famously spent time there following her divorce from Prince Charles.

Karen, 52, married the late Princess Diana's brother in 2011 after being set up on a blind date with him in Los Angeles the year before.

The Canadian philanthropist - who is the founder of Whole Child, a charity which helps abandoned and orphaned children – had left fans confused after being absent from Althorp events since mid-March.

Charles and Karen often share updates from Althorp

Confirming the news of their split to the Mail on Sunday in June, the Earl said: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

The former couple share a 12-year-old daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer. Karen also has two children from a previous marriage.