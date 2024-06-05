Police called to Princess Diana's family home following 'unbelievable' incident - details

Princess Diana's family home Althorp House has been in the Spencer family for centuries and her brother Charles Spencer is a careful custodian of the estate.

Typically, members of the public only enter the grounds when the house is open in July and August, but this week there were some early and unwelcome visitors, as the site's conservation manager Adey Greeno reported on X.

Taking to the social media platform, he wrote: "Unbelievably we had two cut-up cars dumped in one of our fields off the A428 earlier today, most likely in broad daylight!"

He went on: "A very large vehicle must have been used. A lot of corresponding paperwork found with them. @NorthantsPolice informed. Conservation@althorp.com #realtrash." The longtime employee's followers were quick to respond, with one commenting: "Unbelievable!"

Another added: "Absolutely disgusting behaviour. I hope they can be identified and prosecuted," to which Adey replied: " Us too. The police were interested in this incident."

Adey shared the photos on social media

Alongside his message, he shared images of the cars in question, which had been scrapped and scattered across the field along with what appeared to be some of their original owners' belongings.

All about Althorp

The Grade I listed stately home boasts a sprawling estate and is located five miles northwest of Northampton, between the villages of Great Brington and Harlestone.

It's been in the Spencer family for over 500 years and is set on an incredible 13,000 acres, with the house and gardens comprising 550 of those. Charles Spencer, 60, took over the property when he became the 9th Earl Spencer after the death of his father John in 1992.

In recent years, he and his wife Karen have been working hard to restore the beautiful property to its former glory.

They share their magnificent home and gardens with a plethora of adorable animals including their new Fox Red Labrador pup, a barn cat called Rudy, peacocks Tim and Jim and two sheep called Minty and Lucky.

© Getty Charles and Karen at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Princess Diana's impossible Althorp 'dream'

Princess Diana originally wanted to move back to the property after her divorce from King Charles (then Prince Charles) but that sadly wasn't able to happen for security reasons.

As her brother explained in an interview years later: "Diana had a lovely dream that she could live a normal life afterward. But the one house that she set her heart on in the park [at the family home of Althorp] was three bedrooms and 100 yards from the road. And it was just not possible.

© Getty The late Princess once hoped to move back to Althorp

"The police knew it wouldn’t work. I offered every other property that was suitable on the estate. I really felt it was the right decision for her. But she probably couldn't see it."

Diana's final resting place

The late Princess was laid to rest on an island on Oval Lake in the grounds of the house. Diana's resting place is only accessible via boat and is off-limits to the public.

© Instagram Charles Spencer recently shared a breathtaking image of Althorp's Oval Lake

There used to be a bridge in place so that visitors could access the island but it was later removed for security reasons. Visitors can however pay tribute in a Grecian-style temple on the grounds.