Charles Spencer delights with 'beautiful' new look at Princess Diana's family home

Earl Spencer took to social media on Sunday to share an unusual new glimpse of his family home, Althorp House.

Sharing a photo of a weather vane on the roof surrounded by a cloudless bright blue sky, the 60-year-old wrote: "First light on Althorp's roof this morning."

His followers were quick to respond, with one commenting: "Beautiful, lovely summer," and another agreeing: "Beautiful, I'd love to take photos there!"

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares 'tranquil' glimpse of family estate where Princess Diana was laid to rest

The father-of-seven originally moved to the estate when he was 11, his sister Diana was 14 and their older sisters Sarah and Jane were adults.

Charles shared the stunning photo on Sunday

The late Princess was then buried in the grounds of Althorp House following her tragic death in 1997.

© Getty Charles and his sister in 1968

Princess Diana's resting place

Earlier in the week, Charles sparked a strong fan reaction when he uploaded a new photograph of Princess Diana's final resting place.

Taking to Instagram, the 9th Earl, who became custodian of the Spencer family Estates following the death of his father in 1992, shared a snapshot of the glittering Oval Lake dotted with a gaggle of fluffy goslings.

The tranquil spot looked so serene surrounded by towering leafy trees and pretty yellow flowers.

© Instagram The Earl shared a new photo of the serene surroundings

The estate is also home to a Grecian-style temple dedicated to the late Princess. While the temple is open to the public, Diana's resting place is only accessible via boat and is off-limits to the public.

There used to be a bridge in place so that visitors could access the island, however, it was later removed for security reasons.

© Instagram Charles Spencer at his home, Althorp House

All about Althorp

The sprawling estate is a Grade I listed stately home located five miles northwest of Northampton, between the villages of Great Brington and Harlestone.

It's been in the Spencer family for over 500 years and is set on 13,000 acres, 550 of which are the house and gardens. In recent years, Charles and his wife Karen have been working hard behind-the-scenes to restore the beautiful property to its former glory.

© Instagram Althorp's breathtaking Oval Lake

The couple have made a string of enlightening historical discoveries along the way, and have shared regular home updates on their respective Instagram pages.

They share their magnificent home and gardens with a plethora of adorable animals including their new Fox Red Labrador pup, a barn cat called Rudy, peacocks Tim and Jim and two sheep called Minty and Lucky.

© Getty Charles showing tourists around Althorp in 1977

Diana's Althorp 'dream'

Princess Diana originally wanted to move back to the property after her divorce from King Charles (then Prince Charles) but that sadly wasn't able to happen for security reasons.

As Charles Spencer explained in an interview years later: "Diana had a lovely dream that she could live a normal life afterward.

© Getty The late Princess hoped to live at Althorp again

"But the one house that she set her heart on in the park [at the family home of Althorp] was three bedrooms and 100 yards from the road. And it was just not possible.

"The police knew it wouldn’t work. I offered every other property that was suitable on the estate. I really felt it was the right decision for her. But she probably couldn't see it."