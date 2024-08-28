Lady Louise Windsor's childhood hobby set her up for military success

Lady Louise Windsor delighted royal watchers over the weekend when it was reported she is set to be the first female in the royal family since Queen Elizabeth II to serve in the military.

Since starting her studies at St. Andrews University two years ago, Lady Louise, 20, has thrown herself into student life, joining the University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC), which provides paid military training for students.

While it might seem her decision to join the military has come out of nowhere, the young royal has long been preparing for such a career, even engaging in hobbies that primed her for the role in childhood.

© Getty Images Lady Louise is following in her grandmother's footsteps

Lady Louise Windsor's childhood hobby

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's daughter is known to be a proficient carriage driver, following her grandfather Prince Philip's steps in the sport, but it was a different hobby that set Lady Louise up for success.

As a youngster, the royal was a member of the Brownies, a girl-guiding group that encourages fun whilst developing new skills.

During their time in the Brownies, attendees can earn badges in camping, communication and first aid – all of which will certainly come in handy in the military.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor's time in the Brownies helped set her up for success

The website states that Brownies: "Stand up for their beliefs and have a strong sense of community and helping others," which are crucial in the military!

Her Brownies attendance was also likely helpful in building Lady Louise's confidence, as Girlguiding helps attendees feel up to 23% higher confidence than the UK average – a necessity for her role as both a royal and a member of the military.

The Brownies also wear a uniform "to show they’re part of the Girlguiding family," – similar to military uniform.

With all of these benefits in mind, it's no surprise to learn that Lady Louise's aunt, Princess Anne, was a Brownie. Lady Louise's mother, Duchess Sophie, is in fact the President of Girlguiding UK, so it makes sense she encouraged her daughter to get involved too.

© Getty The Brownies are very special to Duchess Sophie

Duchess Sophie, who inherited the role from Princess Margaret in 2003, is a huge supporter of Brownies and Guides, and during a walkabout following Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022, spotted a little girl holding up three fingers in the Brownies' salute.

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a beeline for the little girl, calling her hobby "wonderful," before asking if she enjoyed it.

We bet Duchess Sophie is so proud of where Lady Louise's childhood hobby has taken her, setting a brilliant example for the young Brownies following in her royal footsteps.