7 times royal kids sweetly mimicked their parents: Princess Charlotte, Prince Archie, Lady Louise & more

Over the years, the likes of Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Archie have sweetly mimicked their parents, copying everything from their outfits to their animated facial expressions.

1/ 7 © Getty Images Princess Charlotte The Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter Princess Charlotte has picked up several of her mother's habits over the years – and there's one in particular that stands out! With her luscious glossy locks, Princess Kate is often spotted rearranging her mane and frequently flicks tendrils over her shoulders for a perfectly polished look. Charlotte, nine, has adopted this hair hack and is often spotted mimicking her mother during royal engagements. Most recently, she was photographed on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour sweeping her long blonde tresses away from her face.



2/ 7 © Getty Images Prince George It was a night to remember for Prince William and his son Prince George at the UEFA EURO 2024 final. And during the nail-biting match between England and Spain, the father-son duo couldn't contain their angst as they watched from the sidelines. At one point, the pair, who are both avid football fans, were snapped pulling the exact same pose, clasping their heads in their hands with a look of despair etched across their faces. They took their twinning to the next level by opting to wear matching navy suits and striped ties.



3/ 7 © Getty Images Princess Charlotte The royals are obliged to follow a strict set of rules and traditions. One such tradition sees royal ladies greet the monarch with a low curtsy and a small bow of the head upon seeing the sovereign for the first time that day. As a stickler for the rulebook, Princess Charlotte has quickly learnt to adopt royal etiquette and was spotted in December 2019 copying her mother Kate as she curtsied to the late Queen.



4/ 7 © Instagram / @SussexRoyal Prince Archie Prince Archie resembled his father's mini-me during a sweet segment in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries which first launched back in December 2022. Aside from their twinning red locks, the father-son duo also appear to share a passion for cosy beanies. In one particularly heartwarming clip, Archie was the spitting image of his father as he ran through a field of maze wearing a slouchy grey beanie, a navy puffer jacket and blue trainers. Adorable! Take a look in the video below...



5/ 7 © Getty Images Prince Louis Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest son Prince Louis pulled the exact same expression as Kate during the RAF flypast. From the spot on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Louis looked like his mother's double as he seemingly gasped at the incredible spectacle. Charlotte, meanwhile, appeared transfixed, pulling the same expression as her father.



6/ 7 © Getty Images Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips Zara Tindall and her brother Peter Phillips enjoyed a matchy-matchy moment with their mother Princess Anne during The Windsor Horse Trials. The family trio were photographed on the sidelines rocking identical forest green jumpers emblazoned with the official logo for the annual equestrian event. Aside from their twinning outfits, we also can't help but notice the similarity between Zara and Anne's pensive facial expressions.

