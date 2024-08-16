The special trait Duchess Sophie has passed down to daughter Lady Louise

From horse riding to carriage driving, the royals are no stranger to an adventurous hobby. But did you know Duchess Sophie's daughter Lady Louise has been inspired by one of her mother's passions?

Whilst Sophie, 59, isn't unlike the Princess of Wales when it comes to being interested in a long list of exciting sports, cycling has always been at the top of the Duchess' list.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See how Duchess Sophie encouraged young people into food production

As patron of the British Cycling Federation, the royal couldn't help but jump for joy when Team GB won gold for their performance in the Paris Olympics earlier this month.

But it isn't just of late that the Duchess showed her passion for the sport, in 2016, she took on the gruelling challenge of cycling 445 miles from Holyrood House to Buckingham Palace.

© Karwai Tang Sophie got incredibly excited at the Olympics

It turns out Louise has been influenced by her mother's love of the sport as Sophie previously revealed that her daughter would turn to bike riding to blow off steam during the pandemic.

Talking to the Telegraph in 2021 she said: "Louise would take herself off on her bike, and James is very self-motivated to get out, so actually, it was never a struggle."

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Duchess is known to be a keen cyclist

In May, Louise was pictured enjoying a spin on an electric bike as she joined her parents at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The young royal was dressed in appropriate clothing for the outing as she drove down a muddy path donning a pair of chunky boots.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lady Louise has followed in her mother's footsteps

The mother-daughter duo aren't the only royals who are fond of the activity.

Last week Zara Tindall was spotted showing off her fabulously toned legs as she checked out her cross-country course on a £2.3K mountain bike at the Hartpury International Horse Trials.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Zara was seen out riding

The equestrian donned denim shorts and a white T-shirt as she rode around the grassy grounds. Over her top, she slipped on a thin hiker and added a matching white cap to battle the beating sun.

Zara, who competed in three competitions at the annual tournament, was joined by her husband, Mike Tindall and their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas.