Why Lady Louise won't graduate after third year of university

Lady Louise, 20, is likely enjoying the remainder of her summer holidays at Balmoral with her royal family members while preparing to enter her third year at St Andrews University.

For UK students, this would usually mean she is entering her final year where, as an English Literature undergrad, she would have a series of final exams and have to submit her dissertation. However, Louise will not be graduating this academic year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit former university where they fell in love

For UK students, this would usually mean she is entering her final year where, as an English Literature undergrad, she would have a series of final exams and have to submit her dissertation. However, Louise will not be graduating this academic year.

As she attends a university in Scotland, Louise, like her fellow students, will complete a four-year course to obtain her degree, unlike in England.

© Alamy Louise's royal family members Prince William and the Princess of Wales attended the university

The official university website states: "Our undergraduate degrees, like those at other Scottish universities, are usually studied full-time over four years.

"The first two years (also known as ‘sub-honours’) allow you to gain a broad understanding of the subject you applied to study at St Andrews, as well as other courses of interest to you.

"The final two years (also known as 'Honours') provide the opportunity to specialize in your chosen subject or subjects."

Regarding her plans after university, it was recently revealed that, alongside her studies, Louise is undergoing Reserve Officer training, which will prepare her for a military career after graduation, according to The Sun.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Louise, who is 16th in line to the throne, states on her LinkedIn page: "I am interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy, or law."

The young royal is set to be the first to follow in the footsteps of her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who had an unwavering sense of loyalty to the Armed Forces and a very close relationship with Louise.

© Central Press Princess Elizabeth changing the tire of a vehicle as she trains at as ATS Officer during World War Two, at the ATS training centre in 1945

As for whether Louise will have royal duties in her future, Duchess Sophie previously said of her daughter: "We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence, we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

This could change due to the ongoing health issues of senior members of the royal family. Prince William, Louise's cousin and future King, may call on her and his other cousins just as the Queen did during her reign.

Our royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey, weighed in: "Lady Louise Windsor is carving out her own career, but she may be one of the cousins the Prince of Wales turns to when he becomes King. While it’s not known if she wants to become a full-time working royal like her parents, Lady Louise could represent the monarchy or attend engagements on behalf of William in the future.

"The late Queen Elizabeth II had the support of her cousins—the Kents, the Gloucesters, and Princess Alexandra—throughout her reign, and if William follows suit, it would allow the monarchy to reach more people and support more causes."