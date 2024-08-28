Charles Spencer announces 'very sad' update from Althorp House days after estranged wife announces departure

Charles Spencer took to social media on Tuesday to share a photo from the grounds of his sprawling family home, Althorp House.

Unlike his usual beautiful or historical photographs of the grand estate, this photo showed heaps of bin bags full of rubbish dumped on the property’s grounds.

Resharing a snapshot originally posted by Althorp’s conservation manager, he wrote: “Very sad whenever this happens—rubbish (and worse) dumped at @AlthorpHouse.”

The photo came just days after Charles' estranged wife, Countess Karen, revealed that she and their 12-year-old daughter, Lady Charlotte, will soon be moving out of the property.

Karen also announced that she will be taking Althorp’s resident sheep, Lucky and Minty, as well as Charlotte’s pony.

In a lengthy statement accompanying a photo of the two sheep, she wrote: “I’m looking forward to reconnecting with everyone on social media soon. I’ll be posting more regularly again starting in September.

“I’m currently still at Althorp, and as we move into the fall, I look forward to closing this chapter with you all and launching the next. I will be sharing an update on my projects and reflecting on all the wonderful things I have learned during my time here on this beautiful estate.”

She later added: "In this picture, one of my favourite projects, the gates to the walled kitchen garden, with Lucky and Minty posing. I know many of you have been asking what we found when we did the excavation. You won’t believe it! Can’t wait to share. And for those of you who have been asking, don’t worry, Lucky and Minty will be coming with me [red heart emoji]."

Meanwhile, Lady Charlotte has been making the most of the vast property and was filmed by her doting mum riding her pony across the deer park. See the incredible moment below:

“What could be better than a bareback canter through the Deer Park? Charlotte’s favourite evening activity [red heart emoji] #pony #bareback #sunsetride #horse.”

Charles and Karen prefer to keep their daughter out of the spotlight to protect her privacy, so it’s no surprise that followers were excited to see the youngster showing off her impressive talents.

"I hope Charlotte still has the opportunity to do this. Nothing better than feeling the freedom of this activity,” one fan wrote. A second added: “Wonderful! Charlotte is a terrific rider! [applause emoji]."

Charles announced his and Karen’s divorce in the Mail on Sunday, telling the publication: “It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children and grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future.”