Lady Louise bears unbelievable resemblance to unexpected royal family member
Digital Cover royalty

Lady Louise bears unbelievable resemblance to unexpected royal family member

Duchess Sophie's eldest child has a very famous royal lookalike…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Are we seeing double? Lady Louise has no doubt inherited a number of striking traits from her Windsor bloodline, but there is one royal ancestor who could be twins with the 20-year-old.

Queen Charlotte, who may be a very familiar figure to Bridgerton fans, bears an uncanny resemblance to the St. Andrew's student, which you can see in the image below.

A split image of Lady Louise and Queen Charlotte
Queen Charlotte bears a close resemblence to Lady Louise

According to the Historic Royal Palaces, Charlotte was known for being clever, good-humoured and excelling at music. 

"In 1761, aged 17, Charlotte found herself chosen by George III as his bride. She had good royal and Protestant credentials. Most importantly for the King, she was sweet-natured and compliant," the official website states. 

She and King George went on to have a famously happy marriage and were known to play musical duets on the flute and harp together, before His Majesty's devastating illness that first reared its head in 1788.

 "Sure never was anyone to be more pitied than Her Majesty, as no couple had ever been happier than they were before this greatest of all misfortunes," said Mrs Philip Lybbe Poyse in 1788, who had watched George and Charlotte's coronation procession 27 years earlier.

The resemblance between the Georgian queen and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter is unequivocally striking.

Queen Charlotte isn't the only royal ancestor that Lady Louise resembles. Prince Mary also looks a lot like the young royal.

A split image of lady louise and princess mary
The royals look incredibly similar

Mary, Princess Royal and Countess of Harewood, was the aunt of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Princess Royal was the daughter of King George V and was famed for being incredibly ahead of her time, having achieved a slew of brilliant things. 

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

During the First World War in 1914, she came up with the idea of sending every serving member of the armed forces a Christmas gift. 

Other achievements saw the princess undertake rigorous training at Great Ormond Street, to become a pediatric nurse, and in 1956 she was made an honorary General in the British Army for her work with servicemen among other incredible accolades.

