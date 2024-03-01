Meghan Markle enjoys ski trip with children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and 'wonderful friends'

Meghan Markle was all smiles on Friday when she was captured enjoying a skiing trip with her close friends and children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess, 42, headed to Powder Mountain Ski Resort with her pals Heather Dorak and Kelly McKee Zajfen where they were pictured mid-ski in front of the picture-perfect mountain skyline. Meghan donned a cosy black puffer jacket and matching wolly hat in the beautiful snap.

Alongside the image, and others from the idyllic winter getaway, Heather penned: "Wow, what a perfect trip!! My heart is so full. The kids crushed the slopes by day and the adults howled with laughter deep into the night. Truly lucky in love with our wonderful friends!"

In July 2022, Heather and the Duke and Duchess holidayed together in the Jackson Hole Valley in Wyoming, to celebrate the 4 July. The Sussexes and Heather's family often reunite to do family trips so it is thought that both families teamed up for another memorable trip together.

The sweet snaps came just one day after it was announced that Prince Harry had lost his High Court case after taking legal action against the Home Office's decision about his level of security when in the UK.

© Getty Prince Harry Skiing In Klosters, Switzerland

He also made two remote appearances on Thursday, the first was a message to the public to nominate the "remarkable individuals who inspire you" for the 2024 Wellchild Awards.

The second saw him hours later at the Sport Gives Back Awards to send a message of congratulations to Josh Boggi, an Invictus Games champion and former soldier.

© Getty Princess Diana with Princes William & Harry skiing In Lech, Austria in 1991

With it being likely both videos were filmed in advance, Harry could have joined his wife on the slopes.

The Duke is no stranger to skiing, as he has been practicing the sport since he was little. being first pictured on the slopes aged seven. Therefore, it would come as no surprise that he would want his little ones to follow in his footsteps and learn to ski.

Prince Harry with his brother Prince William and father King Charles on a ski trip

During his first ski holiday in 1991 where he was pictured smiling whilst on a ski lift with his late mother, Princess Diana, and his brother Prince William in Lech, Austria.

The photos from that trip were adorable with William and Harry both donning vibrant ski suits with matching purple and green colour schemes, meanwhile, Diana rocked a bright red all-in-one ski suit.

Skiing is also something that Harry used to do with his father King Charles and there are countless sweet photos of the pair alongside Prince William throughout their teenage years laughing and joking around on the slopes together.