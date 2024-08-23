King Charles makes surprising adoption at country home - royal fans react

The King has a huge passion for nature, the environment and farming, so it's no surprise that he's welcomed several new additions to his Gloucestershire home.

Charles, 75, has rehomed 31 new chickens at Highgrove Gardens, and has even personally named one of his feathered friends.

The British Hen Welfare Trust said in an Instagram post: "Welcoming Henrietta to her new coop! His Majesty The King has rehomed our ONE MILLIONTH hen at Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire. Our millionth hen, named Henrietta by His Majesty, along with 30 feathered friends are settling into their wonderful new home, having arrived last week."

The charity works to save and rehome over 60,000 commercial laying hens each year.

Royal fans were delighted by the King's kind gesture and were quick to share their thoughts on the monarch's new additions to his home.

© British Hen Welfare Trust Henrietta in her new home at Highgrove

"Completely lost for words! His Majesty the King! The ultimate celebration of the profound impact this amazing charity has had on animal welfare in the UK," one wrote.

"Visited last Saturday. Henrietta is in for a wonderful life. What a place to be rehomed," another added.

"Bravo to his Majesty. Well done all the team at BHWT! Here is to the next million," a third said.

© British Hen Welfare Trust Jo Howorth founded the charity in 2005

Founder and CEO of the charity Jane Howorth said: "We're thrilled that one million hens have been adopted and extremely pleased that Henrietta and her 30 feathered friends are heading to Highgrove Gardens. Helping a lorry load of 4,000 was my original target and we've exceeded my expectations by some margin.

"To think that so many hens have had a happy retirement gives me a great deal of pleasure as I’m sure it has for all the kind-hearted British supporters who’ve taken these deserving little creatures into their homes and hearts.

"From the day I started this charity, it’s been a privilege to meet and work with people who want to help hens and to work alongside the egg industry to champion hen welfare and free range eggs."

King Charles' country home

Highgrove House has been Charles' family home since 1980, having first lived there with Diana, Princess of Wales and their two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

© Getty Charles and Diana with William and Harry at Highgrove in 1986

The gardens at the 18th century home were overgrown when the then Prince of Wales purchased the property, but they have since flourished under his ownership, and now welcome up to 40,000 visitors a year.

The Duke of Sussex recalled throwing parties at his own private club at Highgrove, writing in his memoir, Spare: "Many assumed the H stood for Harry, but in fact it stood for Highgrove."

© Tim Graham A toddling Harry at Highgrove by the family's pool

Describing its interiors, Harry wrote: "The basement had once been a bomb shelter," but it had been decorated with "a Persian rug, red Moroccan sofas, wooden table, electric dartboard".

© Getty The King in the gardens in 2019

He added: "Club H was the perfect hideout for a teenager, but especially this teenager. When I wanted peace, Club H provided. When I wanted mischief, Club H was the safest place to act out."

Harry and Meghan have their own chicken coop for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at their Montecito home in California.

