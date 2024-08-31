Princess Anne set to represent King Charles on poignant overseas trip

Following a period in hospital as the result of a horse-related injury at her Gatcombe Park Estate home, Princess Anne is back to her busy schedule of royal schedules.

On Friday, it was revealed that the Princess will represent her brother King Charles on a visit to the Netherlands on 21 and 22 September.

© Getty Princess Anne will represent King Charles in the Netherlands

The visit is in aid of the commemorations to mark 80 years since the battle of Arnhem. During the visit, Zara Tindall's mother, 74, will join those remembering the WWII battle that was part of Operation Market Garden which took place in the Rhine.

© Getty Anne will travel to the Netherlands in September

The Princess will attend on behalf of the King who continues to undergo treatment for cancer. As a result of his diagnosis, which was shared with the public in February, the monarch has modified his schedule of public engagements.

Thus far Queen Camilla's husband has been able to attend Trooping the Colour in June and visit the community of Stockport following the shocking knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Representing King Charles

In light of His Majesty's ongoing cancer treatment, other royals have stepped in to represent the crown at events.



© Getty Images Prince William stepped in for Charles in June

Prince William stood in for his father alongside other heads of state for an event at Omaha Beach to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day with his father attending a daytime event where he addressed international veterans, members of government and military leaders.

© Getty King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment

Princess Anne's recent outings

The Princess Royal has been busy since recovering from her time in Southmead Hospital. The equestrian headed to Paris in July to meet members of Team GB competing at the Olympics.

© Getty Princess Anne met with Team GB athletes ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics

She was also involved in the rowing women's quadruple sculls medal ceremony and that of the eventing jumping team final and the 100-metre men's breaststroke.

© Getty Princess Anne presents silver medal to Adam Peaty

The royal break in Balmoral

© Getty The royals head to Balmoral every summer

The King's sister has returned to her royal duties following a summer break spent at the royal residence, Balmoral, in Scotland. Anne is thought to have spent time with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Her jam-packed return involved opening Carloway Community Association Community Centre on the Isle of Lewis and visiting Ishga Organic Seaweed Skincare Company, which makes natural skincare products from Scottish seaweed.