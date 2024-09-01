Queen Rania is a doting grandmother in never-before-seen photo with granddaughter Princess Iman

Crown Prince Hussein has shared a touching family photograph to mark his mother Queen Rania of Jordan's 54th birthday.



To mark the special occasion, the future Jordanian King, 30, uploaded a precious image of his beloved mother cradling his baby daughter, Princess Iman. In the snapshot, Rania looked every inch the hands-on grandmother as she doted on her loved one while perched on a plush sofa.

Whilst the Jordanian royal is renowned for rocking billowing designer dresses, Rania looked effortlessly cool dressed in a pair of jeans, a white tank top and a navy jacket.

She wore her raven tresses in bouncy waves, and completed her casual look with a chunky gold necklace, a blush pink manicure and a sweep of smokey eyeshadow.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Proud new parents leaving hospital with their daughter

Princess Iman, meanwhile, looked adorable wrapped up in a floral blanket and a candyfloss pink hat.

In tribute to his mother, Crown Prince Hussein wrote in his caption: "Forever grateful for your love and endless support. Happy birthday to my beloved mother!"

New parents Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their bundle of joy back in August. Princess Iman bint Hussein is the first grandchild of Prince Hussein's parents, Rania and King Abdullah, 62.

News of their baby's arrival was confirmed in an official statement from the Royal Hashemite Court which in part read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman."

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Princess Iman arrived on 3 August

Shortly after the couple welcomed their first child together, Queen Rania penned a heartfelt message on social media which read: "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman.

© Getty Images The couple share one daughter together

"May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."

The 'royal wedding of the year'

Lovebirds Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa tied the knot on 11 June 2023 with royal guests from monarchies all over the world in attendance – including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice.

© Getty Images Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023

The pair wed in an Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace in Jordan – the exact same spot where Prince Hussein's parents wed back in 1993.

The Royal Hashemite Court announced that the couple were expecting their first child back in April, coinciding with Rajwa's 30th birthday.