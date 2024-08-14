Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein's relationship timeline revealed

Jordanian royal couple Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa are currently on cloud nine after welcoming their first child together.



The pair, who tied the knot on 1 June 2023, welcomed their little girl, Princess Iman, into the world earlier this month. The Royal Hashemite Court shared their joyous news on Instagram, opting to share a precious image of Prince Hussein cradling their newborn.

As the couple continue to revel in their baby bubble, join HELLO! as we take a trip down memory lane and dive into Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's heartwarming love story. From their initial encounter to their star-studded nuptials, find all the details below…

1/ 5 © Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock A blossoming romance The Jordanian lovebirds met through a mutual friend. Recalling the early stages of their romance, Crown Prince Hussein told Vogue Arabia: "I met Rajwa through an old friend from school. I consider myself lucky because it is not every day you meet someone like Rajwa." It's thought that the pair may have crossed paths while studying in the US. Princess Rajwa attended Syracuse University in New York and the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, whilst Crown Prince Hussein studied at Georgetown University in Washington.

2/ 5 © Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Their engagement Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa announced their engagement in August 2022. The couple got engaged at the home of Rajwa's parents, Khalid Al Saif and Azza al-Sudairi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They were surrounded by their loved ones including Crown Prince Hussein's parents, Queen Rania and King Abdullah. At the time, Prince Hussein wrote on social media: "Alhamdullillah. We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes." They publicly announced their engagement news a la Princess Kate and Prince William with an official portrait that showed the pair beaming from ear to ear. Exuding elegance, Rajwa looked ethereal in a Grecian style petrol blue dress from Costarellos complete with a waist-cinching belt and puffed sleeves. She wore her glossy tresses in bouncy waves and accessorised with a beaded necklace and her jaw-dropping engagement ring. Prince Hussein, meanwhile, looked dapper in a tailored suit and a navy tie.

3/ 5 © Handout Their post-engagement appearances Shortly after announcing their engagement, Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa stepped out to attend several key engagements including a visit to an exhibition and the wedding of Prince Hussein's sister, Princess Iman, to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. For the family occasion, Princess Rajwa was a ray of sunshine in a sweeping cape dress, while Prince Hussein looked smart in a fitted suit as he sweetly escorted his sister down the aisle.

4/ 5 © Getty The 'royal wedding of the year' Dubbed the 'royal wedding of the year', lovebirds Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa walked down the aisle on 1 June 2023. The pair wed in an Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace in Jordan – the exact same spot where Prince Hussein's parents wed back in 1993. Their big day was a star-studded affair with over 1,700 people in attendance. A whole host of royals and world leaders were also in attendance, including the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, Belgian royals King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth, King Frederik and Queen Mary, and King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima of Norway.