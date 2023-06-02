WATCH: Princess Kate curtsies to Queen Rania at Jordan royal wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the guests at the biggest royal wedding of the year, as King Abdullah II's heir, Crown Prince Hussein married his bride, Rajwa Al Saif.

William and Kate were spotted arriving at the ceremony, which took place in the gardens of Zahran Palace in Amman on Thursday 1 June.

The Prince donned a navy suit, while the Princess looked beautiful in a blush pink Elie Saab dress and accessorised with a striking pair of morganite earrings.

The couple shared a warm interaction with King Abdullah and his wife, Queen Rania, with Kate curtseying to the King and Queen. See the sweet moment in the clip below…

The Prince and Princess have ties with Jordan, with Kate’s family living in Amman for a few years in the mid-1980s when she was a young girl and the couple enjoyed a 2021 holiday in the Middle East country with their children.

Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, was also spotted among the guests at the wedding reception at Al Husseiniya Palace, along with Kate's younger sister, Pippa and her husband, James Matthews.

Meanwhile, Queen Rania is a member of the Earthshot Prize Council, the judging panel for William's environmental prize which this year will be staged in Singapore.

© Royal Hashemite Court Kate looked stunning in a pink Elie Saab dress, the same designer chosen by the bride

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania, in Dior, alongside her husband King Abdullah

William visited Jordan in 2018 and was joined on a number of official visits by Crown Prince Hussein, and when the two men met after the ceremony they hugged.

The royal bride, who is now known as Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, wore a custom fitted gown by Lebanese designer, Elie Saab.

© Royal Hashemite Court The couple said 'I do' in front of royals from all over the world

© Royal Hashemite Court The bride looked gorgeous in a custom made Elie Saab wedding dress, as she was accompanied to the ceremony by her brother-in-law, Prince Hashem

The King and Queen proudly watched as their son, Crown Prince Hussein, was wed during an Islamic marriage ceremony known as a “katb ktab” held in a gazebo in the garden of the Zahran Palace and conducted by the Royal Hashemite Court Imam Dr Ahmed Al Khalaileh.

The newlyweds travellled from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace in a procession known as the Red Motorcade.

© Shutterstock Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein used a Range Rover that was specially customized for the late Queen's official visit to Jordan in 1984

© Shutterstock The couple waved to thousands of people lined up in the streets

A much bigger guest list of 1,700 gathered for performances by local and regional singers, as well as a choir, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra and folk dance troupes.

Other royals in attendance at the Jordanian wedding included Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, and William's cousin, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

