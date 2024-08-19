Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Prince Hussein shares 'precious' father-daughter moment with Princess Iman - see photo
Crown Prince Al Hussein alongside his wife, Princess Rajwa© Crown Prince Al Hussein

Crown Prince Hussein shares 'precious' father-daughter moment with Princess Iman

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa are in the newborn baby bubble

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
8 minutes ago
Crown Prince Hussein is enjoying the early weeks of fatherhood with his and Princess Rajwa's newborn daughter, Princess Iman.

The future Jordanian King, 30, posted an adorable photograph of himself enjoying a cuddle with his little one.

Princess Iman, who arrived on 3 August, was dressed in a pink giraffe-print sleepsuit as she snuggled into her father's shoulder, with Hussein sweetly gazing at his daughter.

Part of the caption in Arabic translated to: "The best morning before work" before Hussein added: "With my precious one."

Crown Prince Hussein and daughter Princess Iman© Instagram / @alhusseinjo
Crown Prince Hussein sharing a sweet moment with daughter Iman

The Crown Prince, who serves as a major in the Jordanian army, was dressed in his military uniform.

The royal and his daughter were pictured in a beautifully decorated bedroom, with a patterned rug and neutral-coloured furnishings, including a toy box with a stuffed unicorn peeking over the top.

It comes just days after Hussein's mother Queen Rania shared an image of her and her husband, King Adullah, spending time with their first grandchild.

Little Iman slept soundly in her grandmother's arms as the King and Queen relaxed in their living room.

Queen Rania holding baby Iman on a white armchair© Instagram
Queen Rania shared a photo of herself looking relaxed as she cuddled her granddaughter

"So much cuteness in my arms," Rania wrote in the caption.

New parents Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa made a public exit from hospital with their baby girl on 7 August.

Rajwa looked beautiful in a blue and white patterned shirt dress as Hussein carried Princess Iman in her baby seat to their car waiting outside King Hussein Medical Center in Amman 

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (or Al Hussain), holds his newborn daughter Princess Iman, with his wife, Princess Rajwa, as they leave the King Hussein Medical Centre hospital, in Amman, © Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock
Proud new parents leaving hospital with their daughter

Hussein and Rajwa married on 1 June 2023 with royal guests from monarchies all over the world in attendance – including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Royal Hashemite Court first announced that the couple were expecting their first child back in April, coinciding with Rajwa's 30th birthday.

Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein with newborn daughter Princess Iman© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock
Princess Iman arrived on 3 August

Rajwa made several public appearances during her pregnancy, including King Abdullah's Silver Jubilee in June.

Around 3,200 personnel from all military and security formations and units marched before the stands© Royal Hashemite Court
The Jordanian royals celebrating King Abdullah's Silver Jubilee

Despite her status as the firstborn child of the heir to the throne, Princess Iman is not in the line of succession to the Jordanian throne, with only male heirs entitled to be included.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania are also parents to Princess Iman, who married Jameel Alexander Thermiótis in March 2023, as well as Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

