Crown Prince Hussein shares 'precious' father-daughter moment with Princess Iman

Crown Prince Hussein is enjoying the early weeks of fatherhood with his and Princess Rajwa's newborn daughter, Princess Iman.

The future Jordanian King, 30, posted an adorable photograph of himself enjoying a cuddle with his little one.

Princess Iman, who arrived on 3 August, was dressed in a pink giraffe-print sleepsuit as she snuggled into her father's shoulder, with Hussein sweetly gazing at his daughter.

Part of the caption in Arabic translated to: "The best morning before work" before Hussein added: "With my precious one."

© Instagram / @alhusseinjo Crown Prince Hussein sharing a sweet moment with daughter Iman

The Crown Prince, who serves as a major in the Jordanian army, was dressed in his military uniform.

The royal and his daughter were pictured in a beautifully decorated bedroom, with a patterned rug and neutral-coloured furnishings, including a toy box with a stuffed unicorn peeking over the top.

It comes just days after Hussein's mother Queen Rania shared an image of her and her husband, King Adullah, spending time with their first grandchild.

Little Iman slept soundly in her grandmother's arms as the King and Queen relaxed in their living room.

© Instagram Queen Rania shared a photo of herself looking relaxed as she cuddled her granddaughter

"So much cuteness in my arms," Rania wrote in the caption.

New parents Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa made a public exit from hospital with their baby girl on 7 August.

Rajwa looked beautiful in a blue and white patterned shirt dress as Hussein carried Princess Iman in her baby seat to their car waiting outside King Hussein Medical Center in Amman.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Proud new parents leaving hospital with their daughter

Hussein and Rajwa married on 1 June 2023 with royal guests from monarchies all over the world in attendance – including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Royal Hashemite Court first announced that the couple were expecting their first child back in April, coinciding with Rajwa's 30th birthday.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Princess Iman arrived on 3 August

Rajwa made several public appearances during her pregnancy, including King Abdullah's Silver Jubilee in June.

© Royal Hashemite Court The Jordanian royals celebrating King Abdullah's Silver Jubilee

Despite her status as the firstborn child of the heir to the throne, Princess Iman is not in the line of succession to the Jordanian throne, with only male heirs entitled to be included.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania are also parents to Princess Iman, who married Jameel Alexander Thermiótis in March 2023, as well as Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

