World Exclusive: Princess Märtha of Norway's emotional vows to Durek Verrett: 'I promise to love you'

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett tied the knot in a moving and emotional ceremony held on Saturday 31 August.

The pair chose to marry in the grounds of the opulent Hotel Union in Geiranger village, overlooking the breathtaking natural scenery of western Norway.

Senior members of royal families and 350 guests from around the world were there to witness this momentous occasion.

"It’s one of my favourite places in the world," Märtha, 52, told HELLO!, explaining why the couple chose to marry in this location. "Ever since my parents brought me here for their silver wedding anniversary, I’ve loved it."

The pair married at Hotel Union in Geiranger village

Revisiting this special place for the wedding were Märtha’s parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, her younger brother, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and their children, Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre, as well as the King’s sister Princess Astrid.

Joining them were Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands.

Among the regal contingent were Prince Kunle and Princess Keisha Say of Nigeria, and Sarah Culberson, Princess of Sierra Leone.

The wedding dress

Märtha looked radiant in her duchess-satin gown embroidered with white and gold flowers, carrying a shield-shaped bouquet of pink roses, as her 11ft train and cathedral-length veil featuring the couple’s monogram, trailed regally behind her.

Märtha's sleeveless ivory duchess satin gown, featured ornamental flowers on the shoulders and hip and was created by one of her favourite designers, Tina Steffenakk Hermansen, of the TSH brand.

She completed her look by slipping into a pair of gold shoes, but her pièce de resistance was her crowning glory – the white-gold diadem of entwined ears of wheat set with a cornucopia of pearls that her grandfather King Olav V had given her for her 18th birthday, and which she first wore at her celebration banquet at the Royal Palace of Oslo.

"It’s the 'something old' part of my wedding outfit," Märtha said of the diadem, while the new element was her bridal dress. "The ''something blue' is Durek’s special Quinterium symbol embroidered inside," she added.

Tina Steffenakk Hermansen designed Märtha Louise's wedding dress

The bride's beautiful pink bouquet was fashioned by local florist Blomstrende and matched the posies carried by her bridesmaids, whose gowns were also created by Tina Steffenakk Hermansen, while her daughters’ gold dresses were created by budding young Norwegian designer Rikke Boe.

Märtha’s seven bridesmaids, whom she had shared a special breakfast with that morning, included the close friends who have been her tower of support – and she to them – throughout adversity.

Among them was her maid of honour, Anne-Kari Bohaugen, the CEO of their fashion brand Hést, her close family friend and parish priest Margit, Elisabeth Schei Bråten, and high school friend Marianne Vestnes.

Märtha has formed close bonds with Durek’s friends and family, too, and Maggie Alava, Los Angeles-based Ariana Nakata and Durek’s older sister Angelina were bridesmaids too, while Angelina’s son Lucas Byrne was the ring bearer.

The couple's emotional vows

Greeting his bride at the altar, Durek looked dapper in his wedding attire: a bespoke Charles & Ron black tux with paisley patterned arms, a pristine white shirt and a retro tie knot with a gold tiepin.

Märtha’s close friend, parish priest Margit Louise Holte, officiated the couple's wedding as they exchanged heartfelt personal vows.

The bride wiped away tears during her emotional vows

His voice breaking with emotion, Durek said: "I promise to always listen to your wisdom. I promise to always hold space for you and your daughters and listen to them as well. I promise to love you with my last breath."

Fighting back tears, Märtha said: "I promise to love you with all my heart. I promise to take responsibility for my emotions. I promise to love you because I know you know that my girls come first. And I promise I will walk with you to the best of my ability because we are always changed although we are always the same. Because we are always the past, the present and the future in one."

Speaking of their unbreakable bond after the wedding, Durek told HELLO!:

"I never thought I’d find a woman who’d be able to love all of me. But I always dreamed of a woman like that and I found her. I’m the happiest man because I get to spend the rest of my life with her. I can’t wait to see her and share things with her.

"Love transcends all things because love is the original energy that we all are on this planet," says Durek. “It triumphs over everything.”

