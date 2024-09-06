Sally Field, 77, looks completely unrecognizable in latest outing

Whether you know her from Smokey and the Bandit, Steel Magnolias or The Amazing Spiderman, there is no doubt that Sally Field is a Hollywood legend.

Easily recognizable in the past for her glossy brown hair, gorgeous smile and sweet-as-pie characters, Sally remains a national treasure, and we couldn't be happier to see her out and about this week.

The star stepped out on Thursday looking entirely unrecognizable as she walked her dog, Dash, near her home in Los Angeles.

She donned a striped blue and white shirt for the outing, paired with loose white shorts and crisp white sneakers.

She completed the look with a blue, broad-brimmed hat and glasses around her neck on a chain.

The actress has won not one but two Academy Awards in her career, so it's fair to say she has earned a peaceful retirement.

© GARRETT PRESS/MEGA Sally stepped out this week looking markedly different

However, the 77-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down; according to Variety, she is slated to appear in the upcoming Netflix adaptation, Remarkably Bright Creatures, based on the novel by Shelby Van Pelt.

According to the author's website, the story follows "a widow's unlikely friendship with a giant Pacific octopus reluctantly residing at the local aquarium—and the truths she finally uncovers about her son's disappearance 30 years ago."

Sally has been busy not only preparing to film but also campaigning via social media for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

© GARRETT PRESS/MEGA The actress recently returned to social media to encourage voting

Last month, she took to Instagram to encourage her followers to go out and vote, posting a carousel of pictures with a resounding message.

""I've not been on social media," she wrote in the caption. "Not since it became public toilet paper for our former crook of a President. But 'hope is making a comeback.' So here I am."

The Mrs Doubtfire actress followed that up with another Instagram post, this time featuring Sally sitting in front of the television, smiling widely at the camera as Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Convention.

© Instagram Sally strongly supports Vice President Kamala Harris

Her grandsons are in the foreground, engrossed in the Vice President's speech, with the elder throwing his hands up in excitement.

She wrote, "Hope is here. Right in the room with me and my 18-year-old newly registered to vote grandson. I'm screaming from the highest mountain top I can find."

"Vote for @kamalaharris and @timwalz. Please dear God. [And I'll be your best friend.]"

© Jamie McCarthy The star called out ageism on the 'Wiser Than Me' podcast

The mother of three has also found time to call out ageism in Hollywood recently. Sally appeared on the 'Wiser Than Me' podcast, hosted by Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in March this year to call out the ageism she has experienced.

"There's just so few real stories written about women of any age, but certainly, certainly as you get older, it gets less and less and less and less and less," she said.

"And it's usually women who are looking for a man. There are so many other stories you could have told."