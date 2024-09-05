John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu wows in white as she announces very special news

John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta is making a name of her own as an actress and a budding musician, and she has a new update to share.

The 24-year-old took to social media to share a special new post announcing the upcoming arrival of her newest single titled "Little Bird," due to drop this Friday, September 6.

Ella has released two singles in the past, titled "Dizzy" and "No thank you" (with the former receiving a re-release in 2023 with a feature from Just Seconds Apart), and this will mark her first new piece of music since 2022.

After announcing the track and sharing the cover art earlier this week, Ella took to Instagram with a snapshot of herself dressed in a beautiful white pantsuit with a black bustier top, strumming a white ukulele.

In the black and white photograph, she is seen sitting atop a leather couch in a garden while strumming on the instrument, and she shared some insight into the making of the track.

"…'Little bird' is a song about a beautiful time in my life," she penned. "I spent the last two years thinking about what I wanted this song to be, only for it to be written over night. This song is about the celebration of life."

She received praise and support from fans, who resonated with the emotional message behind the song. "Life is a celebration — Continue making memories every day," one wrote.

"I can't wait to hear this new song. The title sure brings so many emotions to so many. You are so talented, beautiful & have the voice of an angel," another gushed, with a third adding: "I can't wait to hear it. Beautiful photo. You look so much like your dad in it."

Last year, the rising star, the daughter of John and his late wife Kelly Preston, told People about her love for music since a very young age. "Ever since I was little, I've really loved singing and performing — whether it was acting, dancing, singing."

© Getty Images Ella previously released singles "Dizzy" and "No thank you" in 2022

"About two years ago at the beginning of the pandemic, I was like, 'Oh, I have some ideas for songs that I've just recorded as voice memos. I should try finishing them," she continued. "So I started completing those songs and writing them. I was like, 'Oh, I really like this.'"

She also talked about releasing an EP later that year (it has yet to be released), tentatively titled The Colors of Love. Speaking of the inspiration behind it, Ella explained: "I had never actually been in a relationship or anything, but I had watched other people be in relationships or experienced some form of love."

© Getty Images The 24-year-old cites her dad as her biggest supporter

"Each song is a different viewpoint on love, whether it's a familial or intimate relationship or anything that [involves] longing for love or unrequited love or grief and love. So, I definitely picked up things from experience, but also from friends and family and just watching other people as well."

Ella also gushed over her family being her biggest cheerleaders, most notably her famous dad. She also has a younger brother, 13-year-old Benjamin, plus a brother named Jett who tragically passed away at the age of 16 in 2009.

"He's really proud, which makes me very happy," she says of her dad's support. "He really likes the style of music as well. He enjoys listening to it and he will show everyone."