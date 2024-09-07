Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Alexandra's grandson Alexander Ogilvy to follow in Prince William and Harry's footsteps
The late Queen's cousin's grandson has an exciting weekend ahead!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
4 minutes ago
Princess Alexandra's grandson, Alexander Ogilvy, is set to embark on a career in the military, following in the footsteps of his fellow royal family members, Prince William and Prince Harry. 

The 27-year-old, who was previously dubbed one of Tatler's most eligible matches, will be heading off to Sandhurst this weekend - the military base where William and Harry trained - as revealed by his incredibly proud sister, Flora Vesterberg, 29, in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Flora shared a gorgeous photo alongside her brother, posing at the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo, and wrote: "The @cartier Queen’s Cup. Very proud of my brother @acogilvy beginning at RMA Sandhurst this weekend. We’re full of admiration for you. Forever thoughtful and inspiring. Very good luck xx."

Before deciding to embark on a career in the military, Alexander was based in New York, where he worked for the tech firm Prove.

Flora shared a slew of snaps featuring her brother from their final 'hurrah' at the polo, which took place at the ever-so-glamorous Guards Club in Windsor.

Who is Alexander Ogilvy?

Alexander Ogilvy is the grandson of the late Queen’s cousin, Princess Alexandra of Kent, making him 54th in line to the throne. His sister, Flora Ogilvy, married Timothy Vesterberg in September 2020.

On the whole, Alexander keeps his personal life incredibly private, reserving his social media accounts for close friends and family only.

Originally from Scotland, Alexander studied at Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh, where he was head boy and achieved impressive results.

According to Tatler, Alexander is quite the jet-setter. After embarking on his university studies at the acclaimed Brown University in Rhode Island, he spent a gap year in Australia at Sydney’s elite Scots College in 2016, where he coached rugby and mentored students in Indigenous education.

Whilst in the US, he dated Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, the granddaughter of Robert Kennedy and grandniece of John F. Kennedy, for over a year. The pair met at Brown, where Alexander graduated with a degree in Computer Science and Economics.

The two eventually parted ways, and following his degree, he was romantically linked to 'It Girl' Isabella Charlotta Poppius.

