Lucas Tindall is a 'wild' child on day out with dad Mike Tindall to support mum Zara
The Queen's granddaughter was competing in the Burghley Horse Trials and took a tumble

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Mike Tindall had his hands full on Saturday for a family day out to support Zara as she competed in the Burghley Horse Trials, as his youngest Lucas, three, appears to have inherited the Tindall wild streak.

The day was unsuccessful for the Queen's granddaughter, 43, who fell from her horse Class Act in the cross-country event, which knocked her from the competition. Thankfully, the mum-of-three was unharmed, and despite the disappointment, the Tindall kids enjoyed a day out.

Little Lucas was in a mischievous mood as he play fought with his older sister. 

Royal photographer James Whatling, who was at the scene, exclusively told HELLO!: "There seems to be a huge amount of sibling rivalry. Him and Lena were just constantly fighting, antagonising each other. 

"He was trying to push her off these wonderful square wooden bins, but at one point then landed on top of her, and she was crying and,  I mean, He was out of control today. I think he just got a bit excited."

Lucas and Lena appeared to deploy mixed martial arts to win the brother-sister argument.

James told HELLO! that Mike had to have a word with his son: "He's obviously given Lucas a talking to and he's paid literally no attention to it. At one point, he also had a can of drink, and he's throwing it over his sister. They both had to change because it got sticky."

Despite difficulties, Mike handled the situation. "A parenting nightmare, but Mike did as usual. He just takes it all in his stride."

Peter Phillips' partner Harriet Sperling was quick to rescue Lucas, saving him from hitting the floor. James told HELLO! that the 44-year-old interacted comfortably with the wider family.

When all else failed, Mike resorted to popping Lucas on his shoulders and buying him an ice cream.

This move seemed to appease Lucas, who was happy to hold onto his dad.

"Spirited" Lucas appeared to be having a great time as dad Mike lifted him into the air.

