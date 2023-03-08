Exclusive: Zara Tindall hates leaving daughters and 'punishes herself for going to work' says husband Mike Tindall The former I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! star chatted exclusively to HELLO!...

She may be royal, but Zara Tindall has all the same insecurities and worries many working mums have when it comes to her kids. Her supportive husband Mike Tindall gave an insight into Zara's feelings and he shared his admiration for her when he spoke exclusively to HELLO! about what makes her a "great mother".

Mike and Zara are doting parents to their three children, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas. Chatting on the red carpet at the Legends of Rugby Dinner in January, the former rugby star highlighted the qualities that make Zara an incredible mum in honour of International Women's Day.

When asked why his beautiful wife is such an incredible mum, he said: "Her passion her compassion, her dedication I think they are the foundations of any great mother, it's just born in.

"She punishes herself for going to work because she doesn't want to leave them, I take my hat off to all women out there."

Mike and Zara are always smiling together!

Mike also chatted about the amazing way his two little girls are taking after him, explaining: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

The pair enjoyed an exciting Aussie getaway which started just after Mike stole the hearts of the nation and appeared on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, but during the event vetoed any future plans of relocating Down Under.

They share daughters Mia and Lena, and their son Lucas

He explained: "Never say never but it’s not on the cards, people try to say that we almost did, but we never almost did. It's never been an actual thing where we’ve looked for a house or anything.

"We love Australia a lot and we love the lifestyle, I think it's brilliant for kids but whether we could actually move there, we're not sure."

