Mike Tindall reveals fun start to Mia and Lena's school summer holidays

Mike and Zara Tindall are parents to Mia, Lena and Lucas

The school summer holidays are already off to a brilliant start for Mike and Zara Tindall and their three young children.

The former rugby star, 44, shared an update about family life on Instagram on Friday, posting a picture of himself alongside two stars from the Tequila Circus.

"Nice way to start the holidays @tequilacircus with the kids. Nice work @minchrugbyclub.official for hosting them. #summerishere #circus," Mike wrote in the caption.

Mike and his equestrian wife, Zara, are proud parents to Mia, nine, Lena, five, and two-year-old Lucas.

The youngsters are growing up out of the public eye, but the Tindalls have been joined by their daughters for occasions such as the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer and the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor earlier this year.

Back in February, Mike chatted exclusively with HELLO! at Legends of Rugby Awards at the Grosvenor House hotel on Park Lane, and revealed how his kids are following in his and their mother's sporty footsteps.

He said at the time: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

© Getty Mia, Lucas and Lena at the 2022 Festival of British Eventing

The Tindalls' family fun day comes after the couple, who will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on 30 July, enjoyed a date night last week.

Zara, 42, looked stunning in a black one-shoulder dress by Rebecca Vallance, while Mike looked suave in a grey suit.

It has been a busy few months for the couple, who were among the family members to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey and the star-studded concert at Windsor Castle in May.

© Getty Mike and Zara on Easter Sunday with Mia and Lena

Later that month, Mike and Zara enjoyed a glamorous weekend in Monaco for the Grand Prix, where Olympian Zara showed off her dance moves on board a yacht party. Watch the clip below…

In June, the pair wowed us with their appearances at Royal Ascot, with Zara showcasing her impeccable style in an array of dresses and hats, including a bridal-esque lacy fit and flare frock.

Who is Zara Tindall?

Zara is the youngest child of Princess Anne and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

She was educated at Beaudesert Park School in Stroud, Gloucestershire and Port Regis School in Dorset, before attending Gordonstoun School in Scotland, like her older brother, Peter Phillips, and her uncle King Charles.

© Getty Zara riding High Kingdom at the London 2012 Olympics

She has always excelled in sport and later studied at the University of Exeter.

Zara had a decorated equestrian career and followed in her mum Anne's footsteps by competing in the Olympics.

She won a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing team at the London 2012 Olympics, which was presented to her by her proud mother.

© Getty Mike and Zara on their wedding day

The mum-of-three still competes and in May 2022, she won the advanced class at the Chatsworth Horse Trials, riding Class Affair.

Zara married England rugby player Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011. Their eldest child Mia was born in 2014, followed by Lena in 2018 and Lucas in 2021.