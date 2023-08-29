Mike Tindall's son Lucas is his mini-me in baseball cap

Zara Tindall was supported at the Wellington International Horse Trials by her family

Mike and Zara Tindall enjoyed a wholesome family day with their children on Sunday, and little Lucas is the image of his father.

Former rugby star Mike, 44, cheered on his equestrian wife Zara, 42, as she competed in the Wellington International Horse Trials in Heckfield.

The sportsman was also seen enjoying the fairground attractions with the couple's three children, Mia, nine, Lena, five, and two-year-old Lucas.

While sisters Mia and Lena jumped around on a bouncy castle, Lucas smiled and high-fived his dad as Mike took the toddler for a ride on the Teacups.

Mike and Lucas looked sweet in near-identical outfits for their day out, with the father-son duo both sporting T-shirts, shorts, trainers and baseball caps.

While her mother, Princess Anne, was seen attending church at Balmoral with the King and Queen and the rest of the royals at Balmoral, Zara competed at the trials on her horse, Classicals Euro Star.

Earlier this month, the Olympic silver medallist was also supported by her husband and children as she took part in the Festival of British Eventing, which is held annually on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock The father-son duo twinned in baseball caps

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Mike and Lucas enjoyed a ride on the Teacups

It's not known if Mike and Zara will join King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland before their daughters return to school in September. Mia and Lena will be heading into Year 5 and Year 1 respectively.

While most royal babies are delivered at a hospital, Zara had an unexpected birth home with son Lucas in March 2021.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Mia, Lena, Mike and Lucas supported Zara

Announcing the news of his son's birth on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Mike revealed that his wife's friend and maternity nurse, Dolly Maude, helped to deliver his baby boy.

He shared at the time: "Fortunately Zara's friend Dolly is, she's actually more important than I am at making sure she's been at all three of my children's births, she was there and recognised that we wouldn't have got to the hospital in time, so it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, towels down, brace brace brace!"

See the moment in the clip below...

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares son Lucas' birth story

Lucas Philip Tindall was christened alongside his second cousin, August Brooksbank (eldest son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank), at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Park in November 2021. The tots are less than six weeks apart in age.

Zara first met Mike during the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia, where the sportsman was part of the winning team.

The rugby star proposed to his long-term girlfriend in 2010 with a custom-designed diamond and platinum ring.

Mike and Zara were married at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011, with a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.