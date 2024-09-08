King Charles puts on a brave face at church service on anniversary of Queen's death - photos

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles puts on brave face at church service on anniversary of Queen's death
His Majesty was seen attending Sunday morning service at Crathie Kirk with his wife Queen Camilla

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by car at Crathie Kirk to attend the church service on September 08, 2024 in Crathie, Aberdeenshire. This Sunday marks the second anniversary of the death of the UK's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.© Jeff J Mitchell
Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
8 minutes ago
The King and Queen put on a united front as they arrived at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral on Sunday morning to honour the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

King Charles, 75, was seen in the back seat of a Bentley with his wife Queen Camilla, 77, sitting beside him. 

The royals were driven to the church on Royal Deeside for an intimate Sunday morning service, which took place at 11.25 am.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by car at Crathie Kirk to attend the church service© Jeff J Mitchell
Despite the sad occasion, the King appeared in high spirits as he and his wife shared a smile in the back of the car. 

The Queen cut a regal figure wearing a green jacket with red and green tartan lapels and a green hat decorated with a feather. She smiled at awaiting photographers and camera crews as she held her handbag on her lap.

The King and Queen formed a united front to mark the sad anniversary of the late Queen's death© Aaron Chown - PA Images
The King, who had a pink flower pinned to the lapels of his grey jacket, was seen adjusting his cuffs as he prepared for the poignant service.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were driven to Crathie Kirk in the maroon state Bentley© Aaron Chown - PA Images
Today, there will be a special episode of Songs of Praise aired on BBC One at 2.15pm from Crathie Kirk, to mark the King's Accession and the second anniversary of the late Queen’s passing. The episode will include a new hymn commissioned by the King.

REMEBERING QUEEN ELIZABETH II

King Charles' private summer at Balmoral

In keeping with his late mother's tradition, King Charles has spent the last of the summer at Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands - a place where Her Late Majesty was known to be "her happiest". 

King Charles inspects guard of honour at Balmoral© Getty
The King was officially welcomed to Balmoral this summer on 19 August 2024

Queen Elizabeth II spent her final moments at her royal residence and was said to have "died peacefully at Balmoral," in the afternoon of this day two years ago.

King Charles III during the National Anthem before inspecting the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland© Getty
The King took up summer residence at his late mother's beloved home is the Scottish Highlands

It is certainly very poignant that Her Majesty spent her final days at Balmoral, as the 50,000-acre estate was well known to have been Her Majesty's favourite place on earth, and it was previously described as a "paradise in the Highlands" by the monarch herself.

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie said that her "Granny" is most happy in the Highlands, revealing how the royal clan like to spend their time together there. 

The late Queen loved spending her summer at Balmoral© Getty
The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew said: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."  

