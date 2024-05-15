King Charles and Queen Camilla host star-studded garden party at Buckingham Palace - best photos

King Charles and Queen Camilla were in great spirits on Wednesday as they welcomed celebrity guests to Buckingham Palace.

Hosting the Sovereign's Creative Industries Garden Party, the royals exuded elegance, with Camilla wearing a beautiful white coat dress with a matching hat and her husband looking dapper in a grey morning suit with a pale pink waistcoat, which he accessorised with a black top hat.

Many familiar faces joined the couple for the special event held on one of the lawns of the royal residence, wearing their smartest outfits and sharing their delight at being in attendance, as you can see from the best pictures from the big event…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: King and Queen attend service at St Paul's Cathedral

© Getty The royal couple arriving at the party King Charles and Queen Camilla were flanked by guards as they arrived at the celebrity-filled garden party on Wednesday afternoon, with the King in a grey morning suit and his wife smart in a white coat dress with matching hat and shoes. The party comes the day after the monarch unveiled an eye-catching new portrait by artist Jonathan Yeo that got royal fans talking.

© Getty Queen Camilla talks with Clara Amfo DJ Clara Amfo donned shades in the sunshine as she enjoyed chatting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, one of several honoured celebrity guests to attend the event. Held this year for the first time, the garden party celebrates the thriving creative arts industry in the UK. Around 4,000 guests were invited, both those who work in front of the camera and those who make magic happen behind the scenes.

© Getty Queen Camilla with Dame Arlene Phillips The Queen spent some time chatting with award-winning choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips, who used to be a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, one of the royal's favourite TV shows.

© WPA Pool Queen Camilla greets Sir Lenny Henry Actor and comedian Sir Lenny Henry beamed as he shook hands with Queen Camilla at the event. The aim of the party is to celebrate how cultural industries grow the British economy and showcase our culture to the world.

© Getty Alex Jones speaking to Queen Camilla Host of The One Show Alex Jones chatted amiably with the Queen as the presenter's husband, Charlie Thomson, with whom she shares three young children, looked on.

© Getty Maya Jama attending The Creative Industries Garden Party Love Island star Maya Jama looked fabulous in a stunning blue off-the-shoulder number for the star-studded event in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

© Getty King Charles speaks with Tess Daly and Vernon Kay Married couple and fellow presenters Tess Daly and Vernon Kay looked so smart as they met the monarch, with the Strictly co-host wowing in a fabulous gold dress for the special event.

© Getty Queen Camilla speaks with Roman Kemp The One Show star Roman Kemp wore a co-ordinating suit with the Queen as the duo enjoyed a conversation at the party.

King Charles, meanwhile, could be seen enjoying a laugh with father-son presenting duo Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh. © Getty King Charles meeting Barney Walsh and Bradley Walsh

© Getty King Charles walking in his morning suit during The Sovereign's Creative Industries Garden Party The King was also photographed walking around the grounds of Buckingham Palace during the party.

© Getty King Charles III raising his hat to his invited guests King Charles appeared to be in great spirits on Wednesday as he greeted his invited guests, raising his top hat before walking down the garden steps at Buckingham Palace.