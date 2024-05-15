King Charles and Queen Camilla host star-studded garden party at Buckingham Palace - best photos

Hosting the Sovereign's Creative Industries Garden Party, the royals exuded elegance, with Camilla wearing a beautiful white coat dress with a matching hat and her husband looking dapper in a grey morning suit with a pale pink waistcoat, which he accessorised with a black top hat.
Many familiar faces joined the couple for the special event held on one of the lawns of the royal residence, wearing their smartest outfits and sharing their delight at being in attendance, as you can see from the best pictures from the big event…
King Charles and Queen Camilla were flanked by guards as they arrived at the celebrity-filled garden party on Wednesday afternoon, with the King in a grey morning suit and his wife smart in a white coat dress with matching hat and shoes.
DJ Clara Amfo donned shades in the sunshine as she enjoyed chatting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, one of several honoured celebrity guests to attend the event.
Held this year for the first time, the garden party celebrates the thriving creative arts industry in the UK. Around 4,000 guests were invited, both those who work in front of the camera and those who make magic happen behind the scenes.
The Queen spent some time chatting with award-winning choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips, who used to be a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, one of the royal's favourite TV shows.
Actor and comedian Sir Lenny Henry beamed as he shook hands with Queen Camilla at the event.
The aim of the party is to celebrate how cultural industries grow the British economy and showcase our culture to the world.