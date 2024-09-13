Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry shares rare details about Archie and Lilibet just days before 40th birthday
Subscribe
Prince Harry shares rare details about Archie and Lilibet just days before 40th birthday
Harry smiling and Harry and Meghan with their children© Getty / Netflix

Prince Harry shares rare details about Archie and Lilibet just days before 40th birthday

The Duke of Sussex turns 40 on Sunday

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duke of Sussex described fatherhood as "one of life's greatest joys" as he prepares to celebrate his milestone 40th birthday this weekend.

Prince Harry shared an insight into his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's personalities as he spoke about the importance of his children.

"Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," Harry shared in a statement to the BBC via his spokesperson.

"Being a dad is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Archie and Lilibet's cutest moments

In birthday plans exclusively revealed to HELLO!, the Duke will mark his big day on 15 September with a party for family and friends in Montecito, California, at the home he shares with his wife Meghan and their children.

He will also enjoy a weekend away in the mountains with some of his closest friends.

Harry, who stepped down as a senior royal in 2020, also told the BBC: "I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40.

"Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world".       

Harry and Archie wearing beanie hats in Canada© Instagram / @SussexRoyal
Harry with baby Archie in Canada in 2019

A few months before Harry turned 30 in September 2014, he had split with his girlfriend, Cressida Bonas.

And just months before leaving the army, he launched the Invictus Games, which celebrated its tenth anniversary this year.

Life has changed significantly for Harry over the past decade – after his ten-year military career, he has been closely involved with the armed forces and veterans.

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss following their wedding ceremony© Getty
Harry and Meghan on their wedding day

He began dating actress Meghan Markle in 2016, after being introduced by a mutual friend.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2017 and they tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May 2018.

Becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan carried out full-time duties, undertaking tours to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji and later Morocco.

Harry kissing newborn baby Lilibet Diana© Netflix
Harry kissing newborn baby Lilibet Diana

The Sussexes welcomed their first child, Archie, in May 2019 and the tot joined them on their official trip to South Africa when he was five months old.

After an extended break in Canada over the festive period, Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down from their royal duties in March 2020.

They have since settled in Montecito, Santa Barbara, where their daughter Lilibet was born in 2021.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Norwegian Wedding

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More