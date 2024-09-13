Prince Harry shares rare details about Archie and Lilibet just days before 40th birthday

The Duke of Sussex described fatherhood as "one of life's greatest joys" as he prepares to celebrate his milestone 40th birthday this weekend.

Prince Harry shared an insight into his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's personalities as he spoke about the importance of his children.

"Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," Harry shared in a statement to the BBC via his spokesperson.

"Being a dad is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

In birthday plans exclusively revealed to HELLO!, the Duke will mark his big day on 15 September with a party for family and friends in Montecito, California, at the home he shares with his wife Meghan and their children.

He will also enjoy a weekend away in the mountains with some of his closest friends.

Harry, who stepped down as a senior royal in 2020, also told the BBC: "I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40.

"Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world".

© Instagram / @SussexRoyal Harry with baby Archie in Canada in 2019

A few months before Harry turned 30 in September 2014, he had split with his girlfriend, Cressida Bonas.

And just months before leaving the army, he launched the Invictus Games, which celebrated its tenth anniversary this year.

Life has changed significantly for Harry over the past decade – after his ten-year military career, he has been closely involved with the armed forces and veterans.

© Getty Harry and Meghan on their wedding day

He began dating actress Meghan Markle in 2016, after being introduced by a mutual friend.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2017 and they tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May 2018.

Becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan carried out full-time duties, undertaking tours to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji and later Morocco.

© Netflix Harry kissing newborn baby Lilibet Diana

The Sussexes welcomed their first child, Archie, in May 2019 and the tot joined them on their official trip to South Africa when he was five months old.

After an extended break in Canada over the festive period, Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down from their royal duties in March 2020.

They have since settled in Montecito, Santa Barbara, where their daughter Lilibet was born in 2021.

