James Middleton reacts to Princess Kate's health update – see his emotional comment

Princess Kate is extremely close to her brother James Middleton, and sister Pippa, so it was heart-warming to see her brother's emotional response to her latest health update.

The Princess of Wales released a video, sharing that she has finished her chemotherapy treatment, with the adorable clip giving a rare insight into her summer with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Watch the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

Her brother, who was likely by her side for much of her preventative chemotherapy treatment, commented: "I couldn't be more proud," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Princess Kate made reference to how difficult this summer, and the year in general, has been for her family, sharing in her video: "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."

Speaking on how the cancer journey has impacted her, Princess Kate added: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

© Will Warr Princess Kate has felt the love of her family

Family support

While Prince William's father, King Charles, who is also going through cancer treatment, has likely been a huge support during this time, Princess Kate's Middleton family have been a huge source of strength for the royal.

© Kensington Palace The Wales family had a special summer together, supported by Carole and Michael Middleton

Her parents, Carole and Michael, appear in her video, playing cards with the Wales family at their home in Norfolk, proving they've been around all summer to support their daughter.

SEE: 6 photos that show Prince William's close bond with the Middleton family

Pippa, Princess Kate's sister, has been by her side too, with the duo heading to Wimbledon together over the summer, for one of the royal's rare public outings.

© Getty Images Princess Kate attended the men's singles final alongside her sister Pippa and her daughter Charlotte

While we've seen very little of the royal this summer, with just a few public appearances, that is soon set to change, with the Princess of Wales sharing she's getting back to work now that autumn is here.

"I am looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," she said, noting that staying cancer-free is her focus.

WATCH: Everything we know about the Princess of Wales's 'complex' cancer journey as she returns to royal duties

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she said.

We look forward to seeing more of Princess Kate, as and when she feels up to it.

