Surprising detail you missed from Princess Kate's touching family video with Prince William and their children

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared an unprecedented insight into family life as Kate shared the news that she has completed chemotherapy.

In a moving video message detailing her cancer journey, Kate can be seen enjoying the school summer holidays with Prince William, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis.

Included in the montage, captured by filmmaker Will Warr in Norfolk last month, the family is seen happily, and competitively, playing cards around a table with Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton. Watch the film below...

WATCH: Princess Kate opens up about cancer journey in moving family video

And the Waleses chose a thrifty way of keeping score during their game. In the middle of the dining table, coffee pod capsules can be seen for each player!

© Will Warr Coffee pod capsules could be seen on the table as the family played cards

It seems that William, Kate and their children are big fans of card games, as footage of the family enjoying a picnic also shows them playing with a pack of RAF 'Battle of Britain' cards.

© Will Warr Princess Charlotte playing card game during family picnic

No doubt their family games bring out a bit of friendly competition between them all, with William and Kate renowned for their competitiveness when going head-to-head during their royal engagements.

The subject was brought up on Mike Tindall's podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, last September with the Princess quipping: "I'm really not that competitive, I don't know where this has come from."

She then joked that she and William have never managed to finish a game of tennis, laughing as she added that "it becomes a mental challenge between the two of us".

© Will Warr Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton also featured in the video

And when Mike then asked if the couple's three children are showing signs of competitiveness, Princess Anne interjected to say: "Just a little bit, I would suggest."

Kate replied: "What's interesting is that they all obviously [have] very different temperaments.

"And as they're growing and trying out different sports - they're obviously still really young - it's going be interesting to see how that grows and develops."

© Will Warr William and Kate were captured holding hands on the beach

Other sweet moments from the family video include the Waleses giggling as they splash through the waves on the beach as well as rare PDA moments of William and Kate as they lie together on a picnic blanket, with the Prince playfully kissing his wife on the cheek and neck.

As she spoke about the future after finishing chemotherapy, Kate said the "path to healing and full recovery is long" and she "must continue to take each day as it comes" as she looks ahead to returning to public duties.

