Meet Princess Theodora's partner Matthew Kumar ahead of their Greek royal wedding

With less than two weeks to go till their big day, Princess Theodora and her partner Matthew Kumar are no doubt in the midst of sorting the final touches to their Greek royal wedding.

The couple, who began dating in 2016 and became engaged two years later, had originally planned to marry in 2020.

© Getty Princess Theodora of Greece with Matthew Kumar at the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine

However, their wedding was postponed twice due to the pandemic and following the tragic loss of Theodora's father, King Constantine of Greece, in January 2023.

Lawyer Matthew Kumar was among the Greek royal family who attended King Constantine of Greece's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Find out everything about the future groom here…

Who is Matthew Kumar?

While Princess Theodora is a member of the Greek royal family and works as an actress, her partner works as a Los Angeles-based lawyer. He was born and raised in Southern California, and is a practising attorney in the States.

© Getty Princess Theodora and her fiance Matthew at the funeral of former King Constantine II of Greece in 2023

The couple met after Theodora moved from London, where she was born, to LA to pursue an acting career.

The engagement

Matthew proposed to Theodora in November 2018 and she shared the news alongside loved-up photos of the pair posing against the backdrop of Tower Bridge in London.

"Words can't express our happiness and excitement. I can't wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you, Matt," she wrote.

At the time, her parents separately released a statement saying: "Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest daughter Theodora to Mr Matthew Kumar.

"Further details about the forthcoming wedding will be provided in due course. Mr Matthew Kumar, 34, was born and raised in Southern California to Sam and Lonnie Kumar. He is a practising attorney in Los Angeles."

When their big day was postponed for the first time

Theodora and Matthew marked the scheduled date with a romantic evening out. The future newlyweds shared a snap on Instagram of themselves enjoying a Greek feast of salad, olives, bread, and cheese, accompanied by a refreshing drink.

Theodora wrote: "On what should have been our wedding weekend, the love and support from friends and family have been so heartwarming. We can't wait to celebrate with all of you in Greece when it's safe."