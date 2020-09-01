Another royal wedding! King and Queen of Greece announce son's engagement with sweet photos King Constantine is Prince William's godfather

Another wedding is on the cards for the Greek royal family as King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie have announced that their youngest son Prince Philippos is due to marry.

In a statement, the king's private office said: "Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest son HRH Prince Philippos to Nina Nastassja Flohr, daughter of Thomas Flohr and Katharina Flohr.

"Nina and Philippos were engaged on the island of Ithaca in Greece earlier this summer.

"The details of their wedding will be announced in due course."

Prince Philippos proposed to Nina in Ithaca

The Greek royals shared two photos of the newly engaged couple, taken by King Constantine's second son Prince Nikolaos. The bride and groom-to-be pose together on a rock overlooking the sea in Ithaca.

Prince Philippos is dressed in smart casual attire with a pale blue shirt and rolled-up navy chinos, while Nina looks chic in a white and red pattered midi dress. An engagement ring with a large gemstone can be seen on her left hand.

Prince Philippos, who was born at St Mary's Hospital in London in 1986, is a hedge fund analyst in New York. His future wife Nina is the daughter of Swiss businessman Thomas Flohr, who founded private jet charter company VistaJet. She has worked as a creative director for the company and also founded the nonprofit marine research facility, the Bazaruto Center for Scientific Studies (BCSS), in 2017.

The couple attended Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018

Prince Philippos also has four older siblings; Princess Alexia, 55, Crown Prince Pavlos, 53, Prince Nikolaos, 50, and Princess Theodora, 37.

King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie's youngest daughter Princess Theodora was forced to postpone her big day to her American fiancé Matthew Kumar in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. The royal posted a photo on Instagram to share how they marked the occasion instead, with a table of Greek food.

