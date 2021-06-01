Princess Diana's godson and Nina Flohr clarify second royal wedding reports The couple had their civil ceremony in December 2020

Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Nina Flohr sparked excitement among royal fans that a second wedding had taken place over the weekend.

The couple were tagged on Instagram in a series of celebratory photos by Vogue writer Alice Naylor-Leyland and her husband, Tom, at their stunning Cambridge home.

It showed the prince, who is the son of King Constantine III and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and a godson of the late Princess Diana, wearing a tux, while his wife Nina wore a champagne-hued dress, as they enjoyed a dinner party with their friends, complete with a blue and white tiered cake, balloons and huge vases of flowers.

READ: 7 ways Princess Beatrice broke royal wedding tradition

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal wedding dresses of all time

Alice's caption read: "Nina & Philippos 💍 #CelebratingYou #PerfectPeople #Home @ninaflohr."

Nina later took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that it wasn't a second wedding: "Thank you for all the kind wishes. For those asking, this weekend was not, in fact, our wedding, but a happy time spent with our dear friends @mrsalice and @tominmalton who could not be with us for our civil ceremony last December."

Alice Naylor-Leyland threw a party for Prince Philippos and his wife Nina

The couple got engaged last September, but details were kept tightly under wraps as to when and where the nuptials would take place.

The bride shared a photo from their big day on Instagram in December 2020, which showed the newlyweds embracing after their civil ceremony at the luxury Swiss ski resort of St Moritz. She captioned it, "Just married (civilly)."

As opposed to a traditional gown, Nina wore a white two-piece tweed skirt suit with a matching white hair bow, and satin Valentino slingback heels with the label's iconic studs. The prince, meanwhile, opted for a black suit with a white shirt and a light blue satin tie.

MORE: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's sentimental wedding connection revealed

MORE: 11 most unusual royal wedding gifts of all time

Princess Diana at Prince Philippos' christening in 1986

Nina's father Thomas Flohr and Prince Philippo's father, King Constantine of Greece were the only two guests in attendance, due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

The Private Office of King Constantine shared a statement following their nuptials: "The private ceremony of the civil marriage of Prince Philip with Nina-Nastassja Flohr took place on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11am at St. Moritz. Witnesses at the ceremony were King Constantine and Mr. Thomas Flohr, observing all the health instructions of the Swiss state. The immediate family congratulated the newlyweds after the ceremony. More details about the upcoming religious wedding will be given in due course."

Nina and Philippos attended Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018

Prince Philippos, who was born at St Mary's Hospital in London in 1986, is a hedge fund analyst in New York. He also has four older siblings; Princess Alexia, 55, Crown Prince Pavlos, 54, Prince Nikolaos, 51, and Princess Theodora, 37.

Nina is the daughter of Swiss businessman Thomas Flohr, who founded private jet charter company VistaJet. She has worked as a creative director for the company and also founded the nonprofit marine research facility, the Bazaruto Center for Scientific Studies (BCSS), in 2017.

She is believed to be friends with Princess Eugenie and attended her royal wedding in October 2018.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.