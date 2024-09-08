Exclusive: Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett's romantic first wedding dance - watch

After one of the most unusual weddings in the history of European royalty , newlyweds Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and her American husband, Durek Verrett – a shaman - were congratulated by family and friends, including the bride’s parents King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway, as well as members of the Swedish royal family and royal houses from around the globe.

And in a world exclusive for HELLO! and ¡hola! the couple posed for their first official portrait photos against a breathtaking backdrop of the fjords as husband and wife.

Martha Louise and Durek Verrett after their wedding ceremony

Royal fans and well-wishers - some dressed in traditional Norwegian costumes – cheered and waved outside the wedding venue, the Hotel Union in Geirangerfjord on the west coast of Norway to catch a glimpse of the happy newlyweds.

Cream teas, cocktails and candid speeches

An extravaganza of celebrations followed, including afternoon tea, a glamorous cocktail hour, and a magnificent gala dinner in the Geirangersalen.

During the heartfelt speeches Durek paid special tribute to Martha’s three daughters, Maud, 21, Leah, 19, and 16-year-old Emma, saying: “It’s a gift to have Märtha’s girls in my life.’’

Waltzing the night away

After dinner a showstopping five-tier carrot cake confection created by the hotel’s pastry chefs Alina and Jelena was wheeled in and cut by the couple.

© Click 10 The couple with their five-tier carrot cake

They then treated their guests to a surprise performance of their first dance: an elegant waltz they had been practising for weeks before the big day, before their guests joined them into the early hours.

Watch the first dance…

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett's romantic Waltz

A new beginning for the pair

Speaking to us about the celebrations Märtha said: “It was lovely to be together with all our friends and family.’’

Durek said: “There are people celebrating our wedding, not just here but all over the world. Although some people are unhappy about it, because of my race and Märtha’s position as a royal, other people believe it marks a new beginning for the planet.’’

© Click 10 The couple shared a kiss in front of their 350 guests following their dance

The couple are still planning a honeymoon and are busy decorating their new home together which they plan to move into, with rooms for Martha’s daughters.

She said: “What’s most important for us is to be there for the kids. We work well together and feel so excited about our future as a married couple.”

© Click 10 The couple practiced the dance for weeks before their big day

