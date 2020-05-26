Princess Theodora reveals how she spent would-have-been wedding day after postponement The Princess and her fiancé Matthew Kumar were forced to hold their plans due to coronavirus

Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark was due to marry her fiancé, American lawyer Matthew Kumar this weekend but after being forced to postpone their big day, Princess Theodora took to Instagram to share how they marked the occasion instead. The pair had intended to have their nuptials on the Greek island of Spetses, in honour of Theodora's Greek heritage, and they decided to make their replacement celebrations an ode to all things Greek tradition. She shared a photo of the couple standing next to a table of Greek food, including cold meats, olives, cheese and Greek salad, while the couple also wore the national colours of Greece, blue and white, and dressed the table with blue napkins and white roses.

Theodora captioned the post, "On what should have been our wedding weekend – the love and support from family and friends have been so appreciated. We can't wait to celebrate with all of you in Greece once it's safe."

Princess Theodora's wedding is the second royal wedding to be postponed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, alongside Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Theodora and Matthew met after Theodora moved from London, where she was born, to LA to pursue an acting career, and Matthew proposed to Theodora in November 2018.

Theodora announced the news on Instagram, writing, "Words can't express our happiness and excitement. I can't wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you, Matt." Her parents King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie also commented, "Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest daughter Theodora to Mr Matthew Kumar. Further details about the forthcoming wedding will be provided in due course." The Greek Royal House released a statement earlier this month confirming that they have unfortunately had no choice but to postpone their nuptials.

